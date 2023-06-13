University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Moving the Needle at Work: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Moving the Needle at Work: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Taught in English

Debra Korte
Jean Drasgow
Durriyyah R. Kemp

Instructors: Debra Korte

Beginner level

Recommended experience

10 hours to complete
3 weeks at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

There are 6 modules in this course

The orientation will also help you obtain the technical skills required for the course. You will become familiar with the course, your classmates, and our learning environment.

What's included

5 readings2 quizzes

We spend a lot of time at work. Healthy workplaces are made from healthy employees who work in healthy teams. Understanding yourself in relation to others is the foundation for creating these environments that are positioned for growth and change. We all have a role in moving the needle at work.

What's included

3 videos2 quizzes1 discussion prompt

This week you will review the ways employees may feel different at work and how you, as a leader, can foster an inclusive environment.

What's included

7 videos3 quizzes1 discussion prompt

This week dives further into understanding how differences affect the workplace and how leaders can provide solutions and create favorable environments.

What's included

3 videos3 quizzes

Delve into the importance of communicating empathy for your employees, supporting authentic identity, and leading by example.

What's included

4 videos2 quizzes1 discussion prompt

You will find out where to go next after completing this course and be able to share any thoughts you have on this course experience.

What's included

1 video2 quizzes1 discussion prompt

