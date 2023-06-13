This course aims to assist managers and aspiring leaders to better understand their own identity, enhance their awareness of their own needs and the needs of others, improve their ability to lead inclusive teams, and create safe and thriving workplace environments where a diversity of opinions and perspectives are welcomed. This course is unique in that it offers real-life personal examples and perspectives, along with research-supported applications, that learners can connect with and immediately implement in workplace environments. As a result of completing this course, learners will be inspired to disrupt workplace inequities, create safe spaces for critical dialogue, lead and inspire diverse teams, embrace difference and creatively solve problems, and communicate effectively for strong interpersonal relationships.
Moving the Needle at Work: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
There are 6 modules in this course
The orientation will also help you obtain the technical skills required for the course. You will become familiar with the course, your classmates, and our learning environment.
5 readings2 quizzes
We spend a lot of time at work. Healthy workplaces are made from healthy employees who work in healthy teams. Understanding yourself in relation to others is the foundation for creating these environments that are positioned for growth and change. We all have a role in moving the needle at work.
3 videos2 quizzes1 discussion prompt
This week you will review the ways employees may feel different at work and how you, as a leader, can foster an inclusive environment.
7 videos3 quizzes1 discussion prompt
This week dives further into understanding how differences affect the workplace and how leaders can provide solutions and create favorable environments.
3 videos3 quizzes
Delve into the importance of communicating empathy for your employees, supporting authentic identity, and leading by example.
4 videos2 quizzes1 discussion prompt
You will find out where to go next after completing this course and be able to share any thoughts you have on this course experience.
1 video2 quizzes1 discussion prompt
