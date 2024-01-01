Debra Korte is the Assistant Dean for Learning Innovation in the College of ACES at the University of Illinois. She connects people to each other and to opportunities, leverages resources across campus to innovate and diversify the ACES portfolio of educational offerings, and supports faculty to re-imagine their teaching for the new ways people learn. Prior to her career in at the University of Illinois, Korte served in both classroom and corporate roles. For six years, she was Agricultural Education Instructor for Kansas, Illinois CUSD #3. Later she served as Assistant Communications Director for Software Solutions Integrated (SSI) where she designed digital training and developed curriculum. An award-winning instructor in both online and traditional settings, Korte holds an academic appointment as Teaching Associate Professor in the ALEC Program where she has taught courses including Curriculum Design & Instruction, Training & Development, and Teaching Strategies in Agricultural Education. Korte earned a PhD in Agricultural Education from the University of Missouri, an MS in Educational Leadership Administration from Eastern Illinois University, and a BS in Agricultural and Environmental Communications & Education from the University of Illinois.