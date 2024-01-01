Profile

Jean Drasgow

Director of Career Services

    Bio

    Jean Drasgow is the Director of Career Services for the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Drasgow develops and delivers career management services and resources to 3200 undergraduate and graduate students. She coordinates the ACES + LAS Career Fair and teaches a professional development and career strategies course. Previously Drasgow managed the University of Illinois Center for Human Resource Management (CHRM), an applied research center in which she hosted semi-annual conferences, administered research grants, and garnered support from corporate partners. Prior to CHRM, Drasgow was a human resource consultant. Jean has her MA in Human Resources at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and is currently pursuing her PhD in Agricultural Education and Leadership at the University of Missouri at Columbia. Drasgow a winner of the Chancellor’s Academic Professional Excellence (CAPE) Award in 2021. This award recognizes her professional and personal contributions toward advancing the campus’ mission of teaching, research and public service.

    Courses - English

    Moving the Needle at Work: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

