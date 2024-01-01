Jean Drasgow is the Director of Career Services for the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Drasgow develops and delivers career management services and resources to 3200 undergraduate and graduate students. She coordinates the ACES + LAS Career Fair and teaches a professional development and career strategies course. Previously Drasgow managed the University of Illinois Center for Human Resource Management (CHRM), an applied research center in which she hosted semi-annual conferences, administered research grants, and garnered support from corporate partners. Prior to CHRM, Drasgow was a human resource consultant. Jean has her MA in Human Resources at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and is currently pursuing her PhD in Agricultural Education and Leadership at the University of Missouri at Columbia. Drasgow a winner of the Chancellor’s Academic Professional Excellence (CAPE) Award in 2021. This award recognizes her professional and personal contributions toward advancing the campus’ mission of teaching, research and public service.