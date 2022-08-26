What Is a Certified Product Manager (and How Do I Become One)?

To become a certified product manager (CPM) you must complete an education program from a product industry organization and have met the requirements of a product management certification program offered by a relevant, reputable product industry organization.
You must also pass an exam that covers business and technical product management competencies to call yourself a certified product manager. Completing a product management certification program can validate your skills as a product manager and help you qualify for higher-paying jobs. In this article, learn how and why you should get certified in product management.
A certified product manager is an expert on the entire product lifecycle. As a certified product manager, you'll be responsible for developing and managing products from conception to launch. You'll work with cross-functional teams to ensure products are delivered on time and within budget. A certified product manager’s job may involve:
Requirements gathering
Competitive analysis
Market research
Positioning and promotion
Requirements definition
Design planning and development
Validation of hypotheses and release into production.
As a product manager, you’ll need strong analytical and technical skills. You’ll also need to communicate effectively with diverse stakeholders and be able to work in a fast-paced environment.
Some key technical skills that you’ll need as a product manager include:
Strong analytical skills: As a product manager, you’ll need to be able to analyze data to make informed product decisions.
Technical expertise: You’ll need a good understanding of the technology used to develop the product.
Project management skills: You’ll be able to effectively manage the development of the product, from conception to launch.
Here are some essential workplace skills you should possess:
Communication skills: A product manager needs to be able to effectively communicate with different stakeholders, such as developers, customers, and upper management, in written and verbal form.
Interpersonal skills: You need to be able to build relationships with various people within the organization to complete objectives.
Organizational skills: You’ll organize and prioritize tasks to meet deadlines and have strong time management skills.
Different certifications help build the competencies suitable for product management positions.
To help determine the best certifications for different product management roles network with professionals on LinkedIn to discuss what they value in product managers. Here are some popular product management certifications to consider:
This certification covers market planning, competitor research, product specifications, and product lifecycle modeling. Upon completion, it demonstrates you have the knowledge, skills, and abilities to be an effective product manager and that you’re committed to this career.
Product Schools' product management certification program is an eight-week online course where you’ll learn how to manage products successfully in all stages of their lifecycle. You'll discover how to set goals, build teams, manage stakeholders, and deliver desirable products. The instructors are professionals with experience working as project managers in companies like Amazon, Spotify, and Google.
This program teaches you how to manage products from conception to launch. It covers an eight-step approach that follows the “foundation, focus, design, build, market, launch, price, and insight” elements of the product life cycle.
The Certificate in Product Ownership Analysis is a product management certification designed for those who want to demonstrate their proficiency in integrating business analysis and product ownership operations with the Agile methodology. The International Institute of Business Analysis (IIBA) offers the course online and typically takes ten weeks to complete.
Agile Certified Product Manager (ACPMA) is a certification that demonstrates your ability to manage the product process from beginning to end using Agile. Agile Certified Product Owner focuses on:
How to frame product management and business strategy with Agile
How to lead your Agile teams and influence them
Best practices for utilizing Agile
Ideas outside of Scrum, including Lean, XP, and Kanban
When choosing a certification to pursue, you'll also want to consider cost, duration, program structure, and course content.
The price of certification can range from a few hundred to several thousand dollars. It’s essential to research the certification costs and compare it to other similar programs before making a decision. If a certification is out of budget, it may not be worth the time and financial investment if it doesn’t directly affect your career progression.
Some programs can be completed in weeks or months, while others may require several years of product-related experience to take the exam. Consider how much time you can commit to a program.
As you look at programs, you’ll discover some are self-paced, while others have strict deadlines and are in-person. Some programs are entirely online, and others require you to attend a specific campus. Consider your learning style, availability, and preferences when choosing a type of program structure.
Ensure the certified product manager training program covers topics relevant to your career goals. AIPMM’s certified product manager course includes the following topics as a guide.
Product management and marketing
Marketing mix
Product lifecycle management process
New product development
Commercialization
Understanding goods and services
Product decisions
Strategic planning
Market research
Product positioning
Product management toolbox
Value creation
Pricing
Certified product managers are in high demand since they help companies create products that meet consumer demand. According to Glassdoor, the average annual certified product manager’s salary is $96,428 [1]. It also ranks product management in the top 10 of the best occupations in the US, with job satisfaction rated at 4/5 [2].
Product management certifications can benefit your career, such as your salary. Typically a certified product manager can have a salary that’s $20,000 higher than an uncertified project manager. [3]
Certification can also:
Improve your career mobility and progression
Make you a more attractive candidate
Help you to learn in-demand skills
Gain valuable knowledge and expertise
If you're still investigating the product manager career path, consider a Professional Certificate to learn more. A Professional Certificate in product management gives a glimpse into the role and helps develop job-ready skills and knowledge for product roles. You might consider the Google Project Management: Professional Certificate, on Coursera.
professional certificate
Start your path to a career in project management. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that will have you job-ready in less than six months. No degree or experience is required.
4.8
(52,005 ratings)
705,420 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Organizational Culture, Career Development, Strategic Thinking, Change Management, Project Management, Stakeholder Management, Business Writing, Project Charter, Project Planning, Risk Management, Task Estimation, Procurement, Quality Management, Project Execution, Coaching, Influencing, Agile Management, Problem Solving, Scrum, Effective Communication
