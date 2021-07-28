10 Remote Work-From-Home Jobs that Pay Well

Looking for a career where you can work remotely? Consider these 10 well-paying and in-demand options.
The global pandemic has accelerated the work-from-home movement in a big way. More than half of the American workforce was working remotely as of April 2020, according to a survey by freelancing platform Upwork. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, about half of hiring managers hired remote talent. Today, that has increased to 94 percent [1].
This is good news for anyone interested in working from home and enjoying the benefits it provides.
In this article, we’ll take a look at ten jobs (many of them with entry-level options) that hire remote employees. These jobs pay well—higher than the national median annual wage of $45,760 —and are projected to be in demand through 2030, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). You’ll also learn more about the benefits of working from home, and some tips for applying to remote jobs.
As we begin to look toward our post-pandemic future, it seems that more and more companies plan to permanently support more remote work opportunities across a wide range of industries. If you’re interested in pivoting to a job that allows you the flexibility that comes with working from home, consider these career options.
All salary data represents the average salary in the United States as of April 2022, according to Glassdoor. Job growth data comes from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics and represents projected growth from 2020 to 2030 (unless otherwise noted).
Salary: $61,704
Projected job growth: 9 percent (as fast as average)
Computer support specialists, also known as computer technicians or IT support specialists, help individuals and businesses set up and maintain their computers, software, and networks. Computer support specialists can assist customers via phone, email, chat, and remote assistance software.
Explore this career: How to Get a Job as a Computer Technician: 10 Tips
Salary: $73,673
Projected job growth: 10 percent (as fast as average)
Social media marketers leverage social media platforms, like Facebook, LinkedIn, and TikTok, to attract new customers and engage with existing ones. As social media becomes a business necessity across industries, demand for savvy social media experts will likely continue to grow.
Explore this career: How to Become a Social Media Manager
Salary: $97,891
Projected job growth: 25 million new jobs by 2030 [2]
Project managers are in demand in just about every industry. In this role, you get to use your organization and people skills to lead teams and complete successful, on-time, and on-budget projects. Thanks to advances in online collaboration software, it’s easier than ever to work remotely as a project manager.
Explore this career: What Does a Project Manager Do? A Career Guide
Salary: $76,019
Projected job growth: 25 percent (much faster than average)
Data analysts collect, clean, and interpret data to help organizations make better business decisions. The daily tasks and responsibilities of a data analyst tend to be computer-based and well-suited for remote work.
Explore this career: What Does a Data Analyst Do? 2021 Career Guide
Salary: $103,985
Projected job growth: 33 percent (much faster than average)
Take an active role in protecting your company’s data, computers, and networks from cyberattacks and data breaches as an information security analyst. Cybersecurity has become even more critical as more people work from home. This demand for cybersecurity skills has created nearly half a million job openings in the United States alone in 2021 [3].
Explore this career: 10 Cybersecurity Jobs: Entry-Level and Beyond
Web developer salary: $98,093
Software developer salary: $110,998
Projected job growth: 13 to 22 percent (Faster or much faster than average)
Create and maintain websites, programs, and computer or mobile applications as a developer. This field was one of the first to embrace a remote work culture, even before the pandemic. This makes it an excellent option if you’re creative with a knack for problem solving.
Explore this career: How to Become a Software Developer | 9 Tips
Salary: $91,355
Projected job growth: 13 percent by 2025 [4]
If you’re interested in working at the intersection of technology and design, then a career in user experience (UX) could be a good fit. Help make products more usable, enjoyable, and accessible with a host of remote-friendly tools.
Explore this career: What Does a UX Designer Do?
Salary: $79,882
Projected job growth: 5 percent (slower than average)
As a sales rep, you help match customers with the right products and services for their needs. Working in sales, especially in the technology sector, gives you the chance to engage with people remotely, while helping businesses thrive.
Explore this career: What Is a Sales Representative?
Salary: $122,927
Projected job growth: 22 percent (much faster than average)
Skilled data scientists are in demand in just about every industry to transform large quantities of data into valuable business insights. If you enjoy working with numbers and using data to solve problems, consider a career in data science, artificial intelligence, or machine learning.
Explore this career: What Is a Data Scientist? Salary, Skills, and How to Become One
Salary: $64,786
Projected job growth: 24 percent (much faster than average)
If you’re fluent in English and another language, you could use those skills to work remotely. As a translator, you’d convert written information from one language to another. As an interpreter, you’d convert spoken words between languages.
Start communicating in Korean through the First Step Korean language course, or polish up your Spanish skills with the Learn Spanish: Basic Spanish Vocabulary Specialization.
As many have come to realize during the pandemic, working from home comes with a host of benefits. Here are a few reasons to consider switching to a career that supports remote work:
Work-life balance: Working from home often comes with a more flexible work schedule. This could help you better manage family responsibilities, hobbies, and other life obligations.
Increased productivity: According to a FlexJobs survey, more than half of respondents (51 percent) said they’re more productive working from home than they are in the office [5].
No commute: The average one-way commute in the US clocks in at 26 minutes [6]. That’s nearly an hour a day or more than four hours a week. Reclaim that time when you work from home. Shorter commutes have also been linked to reduced stress and better health.
Location independence: In the world of remote work, you don’t have to relocate to a new city to get a job. Live where you want and work for the company you want, no matter where they’re located.
Financial savings: When your home is your office, you can save money on gas, parking, childcare, eating out, and even your work-specific wardrobe.
Better health: Working from home can translate to more time for physical activity, less exposure to illness, the option to create an ergonomic workspace, and more opportunities to eat healthier.
You might find applying for remote jobs to be a bit different than the typical in-person experience. As you prepare to make the switch, here are some tips to help you find and get hired for remote work.
If you’ve worked remotely or collaborated with colleagues in a different location in the past, highlight that experience in your resume. Use the words “remote” and “virtual” to help applicant tracking systems pick up that experience.
Similarly, if you’ve used digital collaboration tools before (Slack, Salesforce, Trello, Zoom, etc.), make sure to include them in your resume as well.
Include remote-only job boards, like FlexJobs, JustRemote, or Working Nomads, in your job search.
Focus on developing and highlighting key skills for remote work, including written communication, self-direction, adaptability, and time management.
Find a spot that’s quiet and well-lit to have your remote interviews. Make sure your computer, camera, microphone, headphones—any tech you plan on using for the interview—is in good working order ahead of time.
Watch this video for more tips on interviewing remotely:
Launch a new remote-friendly career with confidence by completing a Professional Certificate on Coursera. Build job-ready skills for in-demand roles in as little as a few months. Learn at your own pace from industry-leading companies, like Meta, Google, and IBM.
