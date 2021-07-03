This is an elementary-level Korean language course, consisting of 5 lessons with 4 units, and covers 4 skills: reading, writing, listening and speaking. The main topics include basic expressions used in everyday life, such as greetings, introducing yourself, talking about your family and a daily life and so on. Each lesson covers dialogues, pronunciation, vocabulary, grammar, quizzes and role-plays.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction
Thanks for joining the course! Watch the video below to get started.
The Korean Alphabet
In this module, you will learn the Korean alphabet or Korean writing system called 'Hangeul'. After completing the lessons, you will be able to understand the principles how each letter was invented. Also, you will be able to read and write Hangeul.
Greetings and Introducing
In this module, you will learn how to greet, ask someone's nationalities / jobs and answer those questions in Korean. After completing the lessons, you will be able to introduce yourself, greet a person and talk about someone's nationalities and occupations.
Family
In this module, you will learn the expressions about family. After completing the lessons, you will be able to talk about the family members and learn how to count numbers.
Time and Date
In this module, you will learn about time and date in Korean. And you will also say the days of the week as well. After completing the lessons, you will be able to ask and repond time & date using Korean numbers.
It's a very much informational course for me because I am very interested in learning Korean language so thank you so much yonsei university for introducing this course to us. Really Reallu Thankfull
This course is really a great start to learn Korean language. It taught me Hangul, particles used, vocabularies and how sentences are made. Thank you to Professor Seung Hae Kang and Yonsei University.
useful course for fundamental learners. Everyone can take this course easily. the instructor gives me good teaching and more information.\n\nI can basically talk to Korean after finished the class.
Thank for the free course and certificate. I'm from Thailand. I would like to improve my self about language in quarantine period. Your web is the best way for study at home. It's good for every one.
