Seung Hae Kang has been an associate professor in charge of Korean Education as a Foreign Language at the Graduate School of Education at Yonsei University in Seoul, Korea since 2007. She is currently teaching courses on Korean Education as a Foreign/Second Language, Teaching methods of Korean Language, Class management in teaching Korean etc.. She has taught Korean Language as a senior lecturer for 8 years and a half at the Korean Language Institute(KLI) of Yonsei university including one year served as a director of Yonsei Language Institute in LA, USA. She received her BA and MA degrees in Education from Yonsei University in 1984 and 1986, respectively, and Ed. D. degree in Korean Language Education from Yonsei University in 1996 as well. She started to teach Korean language at KLI of Yonsei Univ. as an instructor in 1985 and had the opportunity to teach Korean language at the Univ. of Sheffield in England from 1990 to 1991. Thereafter she moved to the Language Institute of Seoul National University and taught Korean language up to the year of 1999. Her research interest is in research tendency of Korean Language Education research, Curriculum Development in Korean Language Teaching and Teacher Training Program and Other issues in Korean Language Education.