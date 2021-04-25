About this Course

What you will learn

  • Understand simple conversations made in everyday life

  • Talk about ordinary subjects

  • Understand the structure and characteristic of Korean language and furthermore, understand Korean linguistic culture which is needed in everyday life

Skills you will gain

  • Korean Language conversation
  • Korean Language
  • Beginner level Korean speaking and listening
Instructors

Offered by

Sungkyunkwan University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Week 1

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 56 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Week 2

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 34 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Week 3

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 48 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Week 4

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 37 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM A BRIDGE TO THE WORLD: KOREAN LANGUAGE FOR BEGINNERS Ⅰ

