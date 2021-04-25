This course is an introductory course to Korean language that aims to cultivate basic communication skill for those that are interested in learning Korean language.
A Bridge to the World: Korean Language for Beginners ⅠSungkyunkwan University
Understand simple conversations made in everyday life
Talk about ordinary subjects
Understand the structure and characteristic of Korean language and furthermore, understand Korean linguistic culture which is needed in everyday life
- Korean Language conversation
- Korean Language
- Beginner level Korean speaking and listening
Sungkyunkwan University
Sungkyunkwan University (SKKU) was established in 1398 as the highest national educational institute in the early years of Joseon Dynasty in Korea. At present with the support of the world-renowned global company Samsung, SKKU is leading the development of higher education in Korea. SKKU actively encourages international collaboration through developing cutting-edge research and educational programs with its global partners.
I had a great experience throughout the entire course. It not only helped me build my language skills in Korean as well as I learnt a lot about the Korean Culture. It was very helpful for me.
its really helpful i enjoy the whole course. Thank you for giving this chance to learn Sungkyunkwan University. hwatitng!
This course is really useful for me. I can learn grammar. the lesson is clear and not boring
Highly recommended for people who wish to speak Korean in short time !!
