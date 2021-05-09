RP
Apr 25, 2021
I had a great experience throughout the entire course. It not only helped me build my language skills in Korean as well as I learnt a lot about the Korean Culture. It was very helpful for me.
MN
Jun 3, 2021
El curso realmente fue muy interesante y útil, pude aprender fácilmente los conceptos del idioma. Los videos son muy fáciles de entender y el material teórico es muy útil.
By William W•
May 9, 2021
It was decent but not that great. Lots of errors in the content and even some quizzes are locked (they want you to pay for quizzes and certificate) which is pretty bad since they never mention it until you reach week 5-6. Quizzes from w. 1-4 are available though...
By Kim K N•
Sep 13, 2021
Overall it was good.
Just too bad that have to pay for the last 2 modules graded quiz.
The lecture notes/textbooks are too simple. Yet, some of the words in the sentences are note explained (which made me confused: like is this part of the grammar or vocab?)
Have to write down a lot of notes and look up to the google on certain words especially the whole course not enough of vocab.
The module 1-5 last reading article have TOTALLY not module related articles at all. It would be great if replaced with "review" of the modules notes/summary.
Overall, the course is very simple and very easy to understand.
By Roshnee P•
Apr 26, 2021
By Naomi T B•
May 25, 2021
Me gustó que el curso aparte de enseñar el idioma, te enseña sobre la cultura de Corea, lo básico.
Es más avanzado de lo que creí, por lo que recomiendo dominar todo el alfabeto primero o tomar otro curso de nivel básico, de esta manera lo que se enseña aquí será mucho más fácil de internalizar.
By Bintari S•
Jun 10, 2021
This course is really useful for me. I can learn grammar. the lesson is clear and not boring
By steven d j r m•
Jun 24, 2021
No es para personas sin conocimiento del letras coreanas sino para empezar a conversar, así que primero recomiendo llevar un curso de hangul y luego este, fuera de eso es muy bueno y me ayudo mucho a poder empezar a entender conversaciones en coreano y para poder empezar a comunicarme. Muy recomendado.
By María J•
Jun 4, 2021
By Vivian F•
Mar 15, 2021
good course to review basic korean
By israel c•
Jul 21, 2021
buen curso, algo mas avanzado, recomiendo aprender el alfabeto coreano a través de otro curso o medio. hay pequeños errores en los subtítulos al ingles por lo tanto ciertas cosas se hacían algo confusas. pero fuera de eso logre aprender mucho.
By Emma•
Jul 13, 2021
I liked the course, my only problem was that, especially at the end, a lot of the korean words were mistranslated in the videos/
By Worraporn P•
Mar 22, 2021
Fun class! I love the grammar sections and have learned a lot of honorific form so I am more confident using it now. 감사합니다
By Mutmainnah•
Jul 10, 2021
I really like it because the way I explain it is easy for me to understand and I am more interested in learning Korean
By NITCHAON N•
May 10, 2021
Good for beginners
Easy to learn
Love Korean language more 👍🏻
By Solo H•
Jun 28, 2021
Thank you very much i really learned alot from this course .
By srishti m•
Mar 25, 2021
very knowledgeable course with easy teaching skills
By Lisa C•
Jan 29, 2022
It is a bad idea to have loud background music playing during language instruction videos. I could not hear the lecturer because of this loud music, so I have unenrolled. A shame, because I really want to learn Korean.
By Mandeline C•
Nov 6, 2021
I found the course structure extremely helpful for learning Korean as a beginner, particularly grammar points, such as when the same examples are elaborated on. They also provide examples of how the same particle can be used in different ways with example sentences. Good at breaking concepts down. Teaches both casual/informal and formal forms. I would recommend this course for learning Korean grammar!
By Lija B K•
Nov 5, 2021
This was a very best course , I enjoy learning from this course. Not only learning the language but also the culture of Korean. This course very suitable for beginner learners that want to learn, in this Korean Language for Beginners I, I can write and read Hangul and slowly but sure will understand the meaning too. Thank so much Coursera for giving me opportunity to join and learn this course.
By Ruth R S•
Oct 2, 2021
This course is an excellent course. Each video and explanation is easy to understand. I thank Sungkyunkwan University for making this course available. In the future I hope that there will be more of the same course that can help students to get to know Korea more deeply. Finally, I really thank you for giving me a chance to study Korean in this course.
By Adrinna A•
Oct 20, 2021
This is my first course in Coursera and I have fun learning the course for 6 weeks. The quizzes are also good and fun. I really enjoyed all the explanations made by the professors. They made it easier for me to understand each grammar points. Those who have learnt hangeul before can enroll to this course. Totally recommended!
By Marye R•
Feb 26, 2022
Muchas gracias por dejarme participar en este curso de verdad los materiales y los videos son de gran ayuda. Espero seguir teniendo más oportunidades de continuar con mi aprendizaje. De ante mano mil gracias. 감사합니다
By Marina d L•
Jul 26, 2021
I was really helpfull and I enjoyed the struture of the course, I just wish the song were a bit less agitated or lower, I found it difficult to concentrate sometimes. Still, thank you very much for the couse!
By enelsi m•
Mar 27, 2022
Thank you. I got a lot of useful knowledge from this course, but there is one thing that I hope can be improved again is that the translation of the learning text is not very good, many are misunderstood
By Ulugbek M•
Dec 19, 2021
A really helpful course. My comprehension of the Korean language and Culture is really good now. Thanks for your courses. I look forward to studying your Intermediate and advanced courses.
By BAHAREH E O•
Mar 10, 2022
this course was amazing for everyone who knows the Korean alphabet and wants to start learning grammar and the historical culture of Korea. thanks for this helpful course.