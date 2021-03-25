About this Course

194,230 recent views

Learner Career Outcomes

28%

started a new career after completing these courses

36%

got a tangible career benefit from this course

11%

got a pay increase or promotion
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 32 hours to complete
English

Learner Career Outcomes

28%

started a new career after completing these courses

36%

got a tangible career benefit from this course

11%

got a pay increase or promotion
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 32 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Yonsei University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up100%(108,016 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Introducing One's Friends

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 58 min), 11 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Introducing One's Hometown

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 53 min), 11 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Introducing Food

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 55 min), 11 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Ordering Food

6 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 71 min), 11 readings, 5 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM LEARN TO SPEAK KOREAN 1

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder