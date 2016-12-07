JD
Jan 17, 2021
I find it hard and confusing at first but eventually I had fun. I love Korea so much that is why I want to learn Hangul. Also I will visit Korea when the pandemic is over. Thank you Yonsei University.
KN
Aug 31, 2021
Perfectly explained in each short videos. Learnt a lot of the basic grammars, vocab and phonetics. Now, just need to practice speaking it out loud. =) Hope to have "learn to speak korean 2" though. =)
By albertnikanorov•
Dec 7, 2016
That was amazing journey, but why I rated the course with 4 starts instead of 5?
1) To choose foreign students as an assistants to wonderful Sang Mee Han sonsengnim - good idea for those who aren't comfortable to see first class Korean students with 100% fluent pronunciation - bad idea to those who want to hear fluency to learn how to pronounce words correctly, not...
2) The course is right for people who want to visit Korea in the next month, it's like the lessons were built upon the idea that the visitors have to go the store to buy something, and to go to the restaurants to eat and spend as much money as one person could possibly waste, because they had to use what they had learned. You'll learn only that in this course, in general. What to buy, order.
3) Korea is a high-tech country, and to take the students outside - good idea to see the buildings, nature, and to get some fresh air - bad idea to see how foreign students still misspell very basic words and phrases, and the sound quality is just awful. And it's like the foreign students have no idea about the tone of such a beautiful language, and it's like they are just saying what they had learned by heart before to record the video. As artists - the same.
4) Additional materials are amazing! Thanks for such a great compilation of workbook with what we learned in each lesson. Painful to download and try to find the right lecture materials as the file names are just automatically generated by computer letters and digits. Sure, we could rename each files' name separately by hand - but it has always been easy to download files that ready to go and most importantly - find.
P.S. I'm very grateful to watch the lessons from wonderful Sang Mee Han - she is a great person I believe. For the next time, as I hope there will be second course titles as "Learn To Speak Korean 2", there will be native speakers with native pronunciation and with good audio quality recorded with professional artists. Sounds impossible, but Korea such a country that will make it possible.
By Ty'Raya•
Oct 25, 2017
I learned more in this six week course than i did in my year of self teaching Korean. I highly recommend this course to anyone looking to advance their Korean after having learned Hangul!
By Angela M•
Jun 29, 2020
This course really helped me understand and gave a better explanations on stuff that i didn't understand at first. I recommend this to those that are learning or want to learn Korean it very helpful.
By Adam A•
Jan 28, 2020
I learned a lot from this course, especially over the week 3 to 6 content. The only critique I have is that (like many other courses) the quizes are too easy. A lot of the quizes have the same answer twice.
I wish the quizes had more questions and the difficulty of the questions were about the same as the final quiz. I struggled on the final quiz, but I could basically skip a lot of content and still cruise through all the previous quizes.
I rushed through the content and the quizes so I am no longer on a timer. To fully benefit from this great course I plan on going back and completing the workbook content that I skipped (every single one). I'm going to give it 5 stars because it's free and a lot of work has been put in, but I do wish it was harder to pass so it was more of an achievement. I should be required to know more than I currently do in order to complete the quizes/weeks. Again, the last quiz is an example of something difficult enough where I'd actually have to complete the week's content to confidently pass. Even just increasing the amount of questions to 15 to 20 would provide a MUCH better representation of how much you've actually learned in that week's content.
There may be a reason why there's only 5 questions per quiz. It may be a limitation of Coursera when offering a free course. If this is the case then please disregard my comments, obviously.
Thank you to Yonsei University for once again providing more useful learning content for free.
By Julieta S•
Jun 1, 2020
Un curso muy útil si ya aprendiste el alfabeto coreano y tienes nociones básicas de la gramática coreana. Creo que algunas personas, como yo, que nos encontramos estudiando el idioma coreano y no vivimos en Corea ni tampoco tenemos un amigo con quien practicar la forma hablada todos los días, podemos sentirnos un poco inseguros sobre cómo formar oraciones correctamente. Pero este curso ayuda a aterrizar de una forma fácil cómo se hacen oraciones básicas y de la vida diaria en coreano y realmente me ayudó mucho a sentar las bases que ya había aprendido, repasar vocabulario y ver ejemplos reales de cómo se habla el coreano.
By Andrew G•
Apr 6, 2019
It was very informative, fun and really easy to study. Looking forward for the next course "Learn to Speak Korean 2"
Thank you so much for such a great course. And wish you all the best.
By Susmita V K•
Sep 27, 2020
I liked this course very much .Content was very useful, understandable and will be definitely helpful for me in future 😀💜.It was fun, learning with such an amazing tutor miss.Sang Mee Han thank you.
By Amelia R•
Jun 13, 2020
I'll start by saying that the teacher is amazing and I loved this course so much! As someone who got into korean music few (3-4) years ago, I knew nothing more except basic phrases like hello and 'I love you", as well as that I taught myself how to read and write hangul, but this course made me feel like I learned so much. The words and sentences structures taught here are great for beginners who are new to korean and teach us the words in situations we'd be likely to encounter as a tourist in Korea. With this course, you learn very useful verbs and words used for shopping, ordering food at restaurants, asking for prices and negotiating prices in stores or in markets, as well as basic things such as talking about your hobbies and the weather. You should definitely keep a notebook to write down the notes, and also look out for useful words in the dialogues at the end of each video, since some words aren't included in the vocabulary list! Overall, this is an amazing course and it really set me up to continue learning Korean at a beginner level.
By Mur•
Jan 26, 2019
사랑해요
감사합니다^^
By Maxine E•
Jun 4, 2020
Enjoyed this course! It has helped me begin my journey towards conversing in Korean.
It's a good blend of listening, speaking, grammar, and worksheets. I'm really happy that I took this course.
By Hannah D•
Mar 23, 2019
This course is a complete package in itself. I have learned a lot and improved my Korean as well. The professor was great and the lessons are well curated. I enjoyed every bit of this course!
By Miri•
Jun 7, 2020
Pienso que es un curso bastante útil, y si sabes el alfabeto coreano y mínimo los números del 1 al 10 (tanto en el sistema nativo como chino) te será mas fácil entender las lecciones y pasar los quiz con buena puntuación, y aunque hay 1 o 2 lecciones en las que te aburrirás de tanta gramática, creo que si tienes perseverancia lo lograras, pues las ultimas lecciones son muy fáciles y no aburren para nada, recomiendo mucho este curso, todas las lecciones están muy bien explicadas, y cuando termines el curso podrás hablar o entender de manera mas fluida ciertas expresiones
By Jyka J C D•
Jan 18, 2021
By Farah H•
Jun 9, 2021
The course content is great, but I find the test to be a bit too easy. Would be good to have a mix of difficulty level in the questions. Anyway, still a great course that I will definitely recommend.
By Alyssa R•
Mar 5, 2019
This course had extremely great explanations and course material. I learned the entire course in a memorable way and I highly recommend this course to anyone looking to learn a new language!
By TalesByUs•
Mar 6, 2019
My sister and I have learnt so much from this course and we especially love the lecture that teaches. The way in which she explains in very effective, wish she had more courses to teach
By Carrie W•
Jan 14, 2019
This is an excellent course and I am pleased with the conversational skills it teaches. It teaches using everyday conversational dialogue. I am very happy with this course and I recommend it to anyone who is willing to learn the Korean language. In fact, I will take it again to reinforce my absorption of the grammar and listening skills.
By Isaac K•
Jul 12, 2020
Fantastic course! As a Korean-American, learning grammar has always been tricky for me. Thank you for creating such a well-organized, well-taught course. Looking forward to future courses with you!
By Kim K N•
Sep 1, 2021
By Anita F•
May 4, 2020
It was excellent! The course work was very thorough and the supporting videos were effective and detailed. Overall, the course was challenging enough yet easy to manage with a work schedule.
By Jolie J•
Feb 27, 2021
This course is great for people who are just beginning in learning Korean, but already know hangeul. Sang Mee Han explains the concepts very well and the examples are of things that you would actually use in your life. There is also plenty of speaking practice in each unit. Being able to actually speak the language is important so I wouldn't recommend skipping this. My only issue is that I felt like more time could have been spent talking about Korean culture itself. If I could, I would have given 4.5 stars because of this, but it had to be in whole stars and 4 felt like I was shorting them. I think learning about the culture in Korea can help with learning the language as it helps connect concepts and reinforces what we learn. Other than that, I think this course is great and I highly recommend it!
By Rodolfo V•
Jan 9, 2020
Great course. I had already learned the korean alfabet and this course was a very good introduction to the language itself. The basics you need to start speaking the Korean language.
The teacher is good and the pace is nice. I am just sad there is no "Learn to Speak Korean 2", but I hope they will do it in the future.
I trully recommend this course for anyone who wants to learn Korean and doesn't know anything about it, except the alfabet itself. It is really important to know the alfabet before starting this couse. Fortunately, that was my case...
By Nuha A•
Jun 19, 2018
this course is nice, the structure of the lessons is simple and easy to follow, the videos are short which reduce the chance for getting bored, i recommend this course for the beginners
By Joeylyn M L•
Dec 21, 2018
This is really helpful!
By 支阳光•
Jan 6, 2019
h很适合学习 很好德老师