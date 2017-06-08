PW
May 27, 2021
useful course for fundamental learners. Everyone can take this course easily.\n\nthe instructor gives me good teaching and more information.\n\nI can basically talk to Korean after finished the class.
RN
Oct 6, 2021
This course is really a great start to learn Korean language. It taught me Hangul, particles used, vocabularies and how sentences are made. Thank you to Professor Seung Hae Kang and Yonsei University.
By Anh T•
Jun 7, 2017
Professor Kang is really nice and she guides me through every lesson with detailed explanation and dedication. I enjoy learning the course and I believe this is a very good choice for Korean beginners
By Destiny•
May 2, 2017
This was course was very informative. I really enjoyed the content being that I wasn't on the paid version. I didn't feel like I was missing out on anything but learn a lot from this course. 감사합니다!!!!
By Chiara S•
Jan 7, 2018
The course is amazing for now! The teacher explains everything in a great order and it helps me a lot with Korean. I understand a lot more now. Thank you for that Seung Hae Kang and Yonsei University!
By Amelia N•
May 18, 2020
A really good starting point to understand what's the Hangeul is constituted of and have a taste test on daily conversation. Last 2 modules were of quick pace which encourages me to revisit more often
By Mailine Y•
Oct 25, 2019
This class was very hard to follow. Pronunciation is key to any language. This course does not help you become even close to basic proficiency because there is no pronunciation key available. The worksheets are so hard to follow because it's all in Hangul with no pronunciation key or english pronunciation available. For a beginner course, this should have been standard- we don't know how to read Hangul and it shouldn't be expected during a beginners course. This course has a lot of room for improvement and would be great once they are implemented to become more user friendly. Also, rather than just using Hangul and English words in the videos, there should be pronunciation underneath the Hangul to make sure students are really getting the words correct instead of them trying to figure out word it is and referring to worksheets all the time. I did not have a good time learning the language because it was so frustrating trying to figure out what she was saying exactly- thus making the quizzes even more difficult!!
By Lynne•
Dec 16, 2016
It was very well organised and presented. There was good opportunity for repetition in the videos and good opportunity to study the main written expressions and grammar in the PDF files. Excellent!
By Diana S•
Mar 30, 2020
Fue una experiencia maravillosa, más allá de aprender coreano, pude aprender más de su cultura. Esto fue muy emocionante, en cada clase aprendes vocabulario, gramática, pronunciación, y sobre todo te diviertes. La profesora Seung Hae Kang, es una gran maestra que junto a su equipo han logrado elaborar material didáctico que permite aprender de un modo sencillo este hermosos idioma. Te recomiendo al 100% este curso, aprende y disfrútalo.
By Helen Q R•
Nov 9, 2019
excelente curso, muy bien explicado.dan la oportunidad de tener un aprendizaje de calidad, a pesar de que no es presencial.enseña sobre diferentes temas y además contextualiza la cultura del país.
By LeapingFrog E•
Nov 16, 2016
Although the instructor was good at presenting the information, I felt that the reference sheets should of had the phonetic pronunciations next to the Korean writing. This would of helped learn the symbols better. After the second week, we were expected to know what they represented. I felt it needed a video on just learning the alphabet. I did still learn a great deal of vocabulary.
By penpetchaya w•
May 28, 2021
By Karen J•
Sep 5, 2016
too fast paced, not suited for absolute beginners. first week takes alone about 3 weeks to complete and master
By jennifer w•
Nov 29, 2018
This is the first online course where I can begin to understand how to put sentence structure together and begin to understand honorifics. I do think that you have to come into this course with an understanding of the Korean alphabet and basic knowledge of how to compose and read letters. Once you have that down, this course definitely helps you begin to move forward in becoming fluent with verbal and written comprehension. You definitely have to practice and repeat your practice consistently to retain your new knowledge. I love this course. Thank you!
By Anna M P•
Aug 27, 2021
I have learned so much and I really enjoyed learning this beautiful language. I know that I will learn to speak and read with lots of practice and perseverance. Thank you so much for this opportunity!
By KANCHAPORN C•
Apr 17, 2020
Thank for the free course and certificate. I'm from Thailand. I would like to improve my self about language in quarantine period. Your web is the best way for study at home. It's good for every one.
By Jonathan G•
May 31, 2016
Easy course. I would have preferred more English phonetic pronunciations, though. Everything was in the Korean alphabet.
By Büşra G•
Oct 16, 2017
I wish there was korean subtitles instead of [FOREIGN] .
By Kathy C•
Feb 15, 2017
This was a good course, but much more ambitious than the description or name suggests. I had to watch the videos at 75% speed in order to figure out what was actually said, as I have never heard any Korean before. I used the quizlet flashcards and some youtube videos in order to learn the material, as the "lecture notes" were not always very helpful. So in all, a good course if you can access some supplementary activities. In fact, adding the quizlet flashcards to the lesson either before the lecture or before the quiz would be helpful for future students. I plan to take the class again in order to master the material.
By Juana Y B Y•
Nov 27, 2018
Súper contenta con el curso, muy didáctico y aprendí mucho :) 고맙습니다
By Sibi B•
May 10, 2020
A really well-structured and informative course. Of course, the reason I started this course is because of my interest in Korean media and this course helped me get a basic grasp of everyday Korean.
I would really recommend beginners to spend a lot of time on week 1 of the course to nail your hangeul reading and writing skills because the course does not offer romanization of Korean words, and rightfully so. Once you're comfortable with it you're gonna have an absolute blast with the course!
고맙습니다!
By Rosmaida N•
Oct 7, 2021
By Just S•
Jan 8, 2019
The lecture and lessons were really nice but she speaks a bit too fast and you can't repeat what she said fast enough while learning it for the first time.
By Akarsha A S•
Jun 16, 2018
Seung Hae Kang Mam taught each lessons thoroughly. It was very easy to learn.I am an Indian and I have watched more no:of Korean dramas and I like all Kpops , especially EXO. I like Korea very much.I have made Korean dishes .So, I just made up my mind to learn Korean language.So,I took " First step Korean" course.As expected,Coursera always provides best university's courses.It was an awesome experience.I learned Korean language very easily.Now,I am going to take another course "Learn to speak Korean 1" by Yonsei University.Thanks a lot Mam for giving such an awesome teaching.. :)
By natalia m•
Dec 14, 2018
I love the course. The professor explained everything well. I understood everything. The practice exercises help you understand the lesson way better. The only thing that still gets me confused is the pronunciation on some vowels. But, there is a program included in the course that helps you with that. I totally recommend this course. 감사합니다 !
By Carrie W•
Dec 10, 2018
Very informative, a great learning experience. I really appreciated the emphasis on correct pronunciation for the vocabulary words and the conversational videos for a good "listening" practice. The instructor is very good and the course is well-thought out. Definitely recommend.
By Daphney M•
Apr 27, 2019
SO great! Every lesson taught me something new. Even if it was something I already knew, I feel like I was able to learn a new way of saying something or a new word related to what I already knew. This is a course I will come back to for reference. 연세대 고맙습니다!