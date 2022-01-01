No prior experience required.
Learn Spanish: Basic Spanish Vocabulary Specialization
Learn Spanish. Build a working vocabulary of 1,500 of the most used words and phrases.
Learners will demonstrate the vocabulary, grammar and pronunciation skills learned in each course through a short written piece and an oral presentation to be graded by their peers.
At the conclusion of the Specialization, learners will prepare a written travel plan that will take you to a pre- or post- Columbian Spanish speaking nation for an extended period of time for either business or pleasure travel.
Spanish Vocabulary: Meeting People
¡Hola! ¿Como Estas? In this entry level course, you will take the first step toward exploring the foundations of Spanish grammar and pronunciation, and will begin to build a working vocabulary of common Spanish words and expressions. You will be able to talk about yourself, your family and friends in the present tense, and begin to explore the cultural context of the Spanish-speaking world through a series of videos and interactive activities, including speaking, reading and writing exercises. The adventure begins here, so ¡vámanos!
Spanish Vocabulary: Cultural Experience
¡Bienvenidos! This second course in the specialization will build on the basic vocabulary you learned in the first course, and you will begin to build the skills necessary to express your likes and dislikes orally and in writing. You’ll also begin to explore the some of the common cultural experiences of the Spanish-speaking world through a visit to the marketplace. A series of interactive activities and videos will provide opportunities for practice and continued exploration of the cultural context of the Spanish-speaking world.
Spanish Vocabulary: Sports, Travel, and the Home
Ready for the big game? Building on the vocabulary and skills that you have already mastered, this third course of the specialization will introduce new vocabulary that will prepare you to discuss sports, pastimes and politics -- important cultural elements of the Spanish-speaking world. You’ll also add new vocabulary relating to travel and living arrangements. This course also introduces the progressive tense and past tense and you will add to your vocabulary of helping verbs.
Spanish Vocabulary: Careers and Social Events
¡Hola! This fourth course will introduce new vocabularies in the areas of dining, fashion, professions and careers and will bring you ever closer to the 500 word threshold for beginning Spanish. The course will also introduce the subjunctive and the future tense so that you can begin to speak about future events, things they desire and pursuing professional goals. This is the final course before you will undertake a project that showcases your mastery of basic Spanish vocabulary and grammar.
University of California, Davis
UC Davis, one of the nation’s top-ranked research universities, is a global leader in agriculture, veterinary medicine, sustainability, environmental and biological sciences, and technology. With four colleges and six professional schools, UC Davis and its students and alumni are known for their academic excellence, meaningful public service and profound international impact.
