Profile

Dr. Robert Blake

Professor & Director

    Bio

    Robert J. Blake is distinguished professor of Spanish linguistics at UC Davis and director of the Davis Language Center. Bob received his Ph.D. from the University of Texas and is widely published on topics ranging from Old Spanish to Spanish syntax, applied linguistics, and computer-assisted language learning. With Georgetown University Press, he published the second edition of Brave New Digital Classroom and in 2016, El español y la lingüística aplicada. He served as director of the University of California Language Consortium from 2000 to 2012 and developed an online first- and second-year Spanish course now taught as part of the UC’s online offerings. In 2004, he was named a member of the North American Academic of the Spanish Language, making him a corresponding member of the Royal Spanish Academy.

    Courses

    Spanish Vocabulary: Meeting People

    Spanish Vocabulary Project

    Spanish Vocabulary: Sports, Travel, and the Home

    Spanish Vocabulary: Careers and Social Events

    Spanish Vocabulary: Cultural Experience

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder