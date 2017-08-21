In this course, we'll imagine that you are applying for an all-expenses paid, educational trip to a Spanish-speaking nation of your choice. You'll introduce yourself to a host family that you'll be staying with, research the rich culture and history of the place you intend to visit and compare it with your own country, and plan out an itinerary of places you plan to see, and things you plan to do and experience while visiting. In addition, you'll summarize the key points of your written report in an oral presentation. This course is challenging and is meant to test everything you've learned in the Spanish Vocabulary specialization. It will provide you an excellent way in which to test what you know and what you still need to work on in your Spanish learning journey.
This course is part of the Learn Spanish: Basic Spanish Vocabulary Specialization
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Project Overview
Welcome to the final project for Spanish Vocabulary! In this project, you're going to pretend that you are applying for an all expenses paid, extended trip (5-7 weeks) to a Spanish-speaking nation of your choice where you will be staying with a native host family. As part of the "application" process, you need to write a 3-part report and produce a recording of you speaking, summarizing the contents of your report. In this module, you will learn all about the format of the course and be provided with an overview of the entire project and all of the milestones. You'll also choose the Spanish-speaking nation you would like to "visit" for the course project.
Milestone 1: Introducing Yourself to Your Host Family (1st Draft)
The first milestone is all about introducing yourself to the family you'll be staying with. You'll want to reflect on the material learned in the earlier courses of the specialization, particularly Course 1: Meeting People, and prepare a written introduction to your host family. In this module, you'll turn in a first draft of your introduction for feedback and review from a peer before you turn in the final draft in the next module.
Milestone 1: Introducing Yourself to Your Host Family (Final Draft)
In this module, you are to take the feedback you were given on your draft from the last module, improve your paper, and then submit your final assignment for official peer review and grading.
Milestone 2: Culture and History of Your Selected Nation (Research and 1st Draft)
For the 2nd milestone in our course project, you are going to research the history and culture of your selected host nation. Search the internet, preferably relying on Spanish-language websites from that country, to determine things like the current and historical political systems, common foods, entertainment, music, arts, traditions, important historical milestones, etc. You'll also be asked to compare what you learn about your host nation with the country or region in which you presently reside to note similarities and differences. In this module, you'll hand in a draft of your report for feedback and review from a peer before you turn in your final draft in the next module.
Milestone 2: Culture and History of Your Selected Nation (Final Draft)
In this module, you are to take the feedback you were given on your draft in the last module, improve your paper, and then submit your final assignment for official peer review and grading.
About the Learn Spanish: Basic Spanish Vocabulary Specialization
¿Habla usted español? Spanish is the second most spoken language on earth, second only to Mandarin, and growing in use every day. This specialization is designed for the beginner who may have no experience with learning a second language but who wants to be able to read, write and speak Spanish for personal, travel or business use, or who just wants to learn a second language and build cultural awareness. The topical approach of each course allows learners to develop sets of vocabularies that will form the foundation for a broad understanding of the language. Learners will start with the basics, including common expressions, pronunciation and grammar, and work toward building a functional vocabulary of the 1500 most commonly used Spanish words. The specialization includes 4 courses that progressively build on the skills learned previously, and culminates in a project that allows learners to apply their knowledge and language skills.
