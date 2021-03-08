¡Bienvenidos! This second course in the specialization will build on the basic vocabulary you learned in the first course, and you will begin to build the skills necessary to express your likes and dislikes orally and in writing. You’ll also begin to explore the some of the common cultural experiences of the Spanish-speaking world through a visit to the marketplace. A series of interactive activities and videos will provide opportunities for practice and continued exploration of the cultural context of the Spanish-speaking world.
About this Course
University of California, Davis
UC Davis, one of the nation’s top-ranked research universities, is a global leader in agriculture, veterinary medicine, sustainability, environmental and biological sciences, and technology. With four colleges and six professional schools, UC Davis and its students and alumni are known for their academic excellence, meaningful public service and profound international impact.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Talking About the Market and Food
The first module of this course will continue to expand the vocabulary you built in the first course of this specialization - Spanish Vocabulary: Meeting People. Our discussion will focus on food, and we’ll visit an open air market. You’ll be able to express your likes and dislikes using the verb “gustar,” and you will be able to ask culturally appropriate questions. A main focus of the module will be the use of indirect object pronouns and we’ll learn some common useful expressions.
Talking About Daily Routines
In this module you’ll begin to discuss your daily and weekly routines using the reflexive pronouns me, te, se, nos, os, and se. You’ll master the days of the week and calendar months and we’ll practice speaking in the present perfect tense. This module introduces a large number of new words and expressions that will add to your growing vocabulary.
Talking About Leisure
Wrapping up this course, this module covers vocabulary words and expressions related to your free time, or leisure time. In addition, this module introduces the concept of talking about future events using the verb ir with a and an infinitive. We’ll also discuss how to substitute pronouns for direct objects, and you’ll be able to practice using the passive and impersonal voice.
Big thanks to the instructors who got these videos ready and available. Very helpful and interesting to learn.
The course was very helpful, but I would like to have more explanations about the topics. These topics were quite difficult with the direct and indirect pronouns and the passive progressive tenses.´
Muchas tareas escritas se encuentran confundidas) Hay que adivinar algunas respuestas.Pero material, gramatica y teiría son mas interesantes.
Thank you so much to my instructor for instructing Ana Pelayo. Ana Pelayo.
About the Learn Spanish: Basic Spanish Vocabulary Specialization
¿Habla usted español? Spanish is the second most spoken language on earth, second only to Mandarin, and growing in use every day. This specialization is designed for the beginner who may have no experience with learning a second language but who wants to be able to read, write and speak Spanish for personal, travel or business use, or who just wants to learn a second language and build cultural awareness. The topical approach of each course allows learners to develop sets of vocabularies that will form the foundation for a broad understanding of the language. Learners will start with the basics, including common expressions, pronunciation and grammar, and work toward building a functional vocabulary of the 1500 most commonly used Spanish words. The specialization includes 4 courses that progressively build on the skills learned previously, and culminates in a project that allows learners to apply their knowledge and language skills.
