¡Hola! This fourth course will introduce new vocabularies in the areas of dining, fashion, professions and careers and will bring you ever closer to the 500 word threshold for beginning Spanish. The course will also introduce the subjunctive and the future tense so that you can begin to speak about future events, things they desire and pursuing professional goals. This is the final course before you will undertake a project that showcases your mastery of basic Spanish vocabulary and grammar.
This course is part of the Learn Spanish: Basic Spanish Vocabulary Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of California, Davis
UC Davis, one of the nation’s top-ranked research universities, is a global leader in agriculture, veterinary medicine, sustainability, environmental and biological sciences, and technology. With four colleges and six professional schools, UC Davis and its students and alumni are known for their academic excellence, meaningful public service and profound international impact.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 1: Talking About Cafés and Restaurants
This module is all about going out and having fun at cafés and restaurants. You’ll build your Spanish vocabulary in these areas as well as learn useful phrases for ordering and inquiring about food at restaurants. We’ll discuss how to use both formal and informal commands, how to make requests, suggestions, and polite refusals using the subjunctive tense, as well as some useful expressions when going out in public. We’ll also interact with a local Mexican restaurant owner from Davis, CA in the Perspectivas section.
Module 2: Talking About Clothing and Fashion
In this module, you'll learn to talk about clothing and fashion in basic conversations. In the Gramática section, we'll spend a lot of time going over various uses of the subjunctive - wishes, fears, hopes, doubts, comments, and opinions; the subjunctive is very useful. Finally, you'll be introduced to Melissa, a Chicana UC Davis student, who is selecting clothing for an upcoming interview in the Perspectivas section.
Module 3: Talking About Careers and Professions
In this module, you'll learn to talk about careers and professions. You'll learn a lot of vocabulary related to this topic in the module, including a myriad of common professions. In the Gramática section you'll learn several ways to discuss probable events and making requests using conditional and future tenses. In the Perspectivas section, you'll hear from Cindy, a young educational assistant about her plans to pursue a teaching credential and become a full-time teacher at the elementary school level.
Reviews
- 5 stars81.91%
- 4 stars13.29%
- 3 stars2.12%
- 2 stars0.53%
- 1 star2.12%
TOP REVIEWS FROM SPANISH VOCABULARY: CAREERS AND SOCIAL EVENTS
This was very useful and interesting course. Many thanks to the creators of this programme. ¡ Muchas gracias! Ojalá tomar otros cursos también.
Este curso es muy bien, puede ayudarte a hablar español y conocer algunas reglas para comunicar fluidamente.
The course is thoughtfully planned out to enable beginners to easily grasp the nuances of a foreign language.
I thank Dr. Blake for devoting his time to let us learn more about Spanish Language and Culture
About the Learn Spanish: Basic Spanish Vocabulary Specialization
¿Habla usted español? Spanish is the second most spoken language on earth, second only to Mandarin, and growing in use every day. This specialization is designed for the beginner who may have no experience with learning a second language but who wants to be able to read, write and speak Spanish for personal, travel or business use, or who just wants to learn a second language and build cultural awareness. The topical approach of each course allows learners to develop sets of vocabularies that will form the foundation for a broad understanding of the language. Learners will start with the basics, including common expressions, pronunciation and grammar, and work toward building a functional vocabulary of the 1500 most commonly used Spanish words. The specialization includes 4 courses that progressively build on the skills learned previously, and culminates in a project that allows learners to apply their knowledge and language skills.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.