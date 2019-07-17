LG
Dec 28, 2020
This was very useful and interesting course. Many thanks to the creators of this programme. ¡ Muchas gracias! Ojalá tomar otros cursos también.
AS
Oct 28, 2020
Learning a language is a time consuming process, But the expertise you handled is appreciable.\n\nBuena suerte, Gracias
By Ahmad G•
Jul 17, 2019
I thank Dr. Blake for devoting his time to let us learn more about Spanish Language and Culture
By Jay N•
May 29, 2017
I have learned a lot from this course.
By Alise S•
Nov 26, 2018
Evaluation of the final task should be improved. It would be beneficial it there was an option to be evaluated by Coursera (professor) instead of relying on the other's learners knowledge and then fail because of their mistakes.
By Sarah M R•
Aug 1, 2020
I just completed 4 courses of this specialization. Being almost brand new to the Spanish language, these courses were a great way to "dive deep" and be exposed to most commonly used vocabulary and many of the most commonly used verbs and verb tenses. You will not be "spoon fed" and will definitely need to look toward other sources for more instruction on concepts which are difficult to understand (I found some of the explanations way to brief for me), but there is so much material online now, you can easily look on Youtube to get further information (for instance, on the different verb tenses and when they are used). Learning a foreign language is a marathon, not a sprint, so this is only the beginning for me, but was a great set of courses and I learned so much! I would recommend it to anyone who is ready to work hard and enjoy the process of language learning!
By KAKARAPARTHI G C•
Oct 10, 2020
By Ana P•
Dec 23, 2017
Thank you so much to my instructor(s) for instructing Ana Pelayo.
Thank you, Ana Pelayo.
By Bryan C•
Jun 1, 2018
More satisfied with this course than the first three in the same series, mainly because I found less mistakes. I am still thinking that there could be a bit more presentation material to drill some concepts home, but the exercises now come with some additional guidance to help the student understand what they missed when they got a question wrong.
By Temchit C•
Oct 16, 2021
This is the best of all! In this course, we've learned Vocabulary and Gramática to talk about careers, jobs, and employment. And for so long we are all learners who request In-quiz Feedback in the Writing Practice and now Coursera add the In-quiz Feedback for all! How a great Spanish course!
By K. S•
Dec 5, 2020
I love this language and appreciate the opportunity to learn it.
As a Floridian, I can appreciate the historic legacy of the Spanish that
remain in our present day landscape. ¡Señor Blake, muchas gracias!
Clase numero cinco sera amable conmigo.
By Linda G•
Dec 29, 2020
By Thomas R T d O•
Jul 23, 2020
This course is amazing, I feel really glad that I'm doing it. On my way to the third language.
Muchas gracias, profesor.
By Ajay K S•
Oct 29, 2020
By Darryl C C•
Feb 15, 2021
The course is thoughtfully planned out to enable beginners to easily grasp the nuances of a foreign language.
By Ayoub T•
Sep 24, 2020
Este curso es muy bien, puede ayudarte a hablar español y conocer algunas reglas para comunicar fluidamente.
By Walterson S L T•
Nov 7, 2021
Excellent course, I learned a lot from him and ended it with a very positive experience.
By Rajmalla J•
Dec 1, 2017
Very interesting, challenging but rewarding
By Nyasha A K G•
Jul 6, 2018
Challenging but interesting.
By PAPPU S V T•
Nov 13, 2020
Great Experience.
By Balam J•
Sep 25, 2020
nice course
By Nirvana M•
Jan 11, 2021
great job
By GrumpyOldeLadyGamer•
Feb 3, 2020
loved it!
By Rohini G•
Oct 7, 2020
I am enjoying this course. Now I have to complete 1 course of this specialization series. everything is good. grammar is difficult. They should give more practice quizzes on grammar section. I recommend this Spanish Vocabulary series courses. Thank you !
By Huang N•
Apr 5, 2020
Excellent arrangements, maybe a little difficult for those who dont have any other experience in SPanish.