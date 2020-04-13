Ready for the big game? Building on the vocabulary and skills that you have already mastered, this third course of the specialization will introduce new vocabulary that will prepare you to discuss sports, pastimes and politics -- important cultural elements of the Spanish-speaking world. You’ll also add new vocabulary relating to travel and living arrangements. This course also introduces the progressive tense and past tense and you will add to your vocabulary of helping verbs.
About this Course
University of California, Davis
UC Davis, one of the nation’s top-ranked research universities, is a global leader in agriculture, veterinary medicine, sustainability, environmental and biological sciences, and technology. With four colleges and six professional schools, UC Davis and its students and alumni are known for their academic excellence, meaningful public service and profound international impact.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 1: Talking About Sports and Pastimes
We will kick off this first module with a discussion of sports and favorite pastimes. You will build your Spanish vocabulary in these areas as well as practice talking about ongoing events. We will discuss how to use helping verbs with the present participle, and you will expand your understanding and use of the verb hacer to form new combinations and create new adverbs. We’ll also interact with a soccer (fútbol) player in the perspectivas portion of the module.
Module 2: Talking About Travel
In this module we will add vocabulary that will help you talk about trips and travel. You will also begin to work with the past tense, and describe things that happened in the past. We will also explore the adverbs frequently associated with the past, and you’ll expand your command of the verb hacer to signal “ago”. Finally, in the perspectivas portion of the module, you’ll meet Fer and hear about her adventures in Southeast Asia.
Module 3: Talking About Your Living Arrangements
In this last module we will discuss living arrangements such as life on the farm or in the city, or living with family or on your own. You will practice narrating stories that happened in the past and compare the imperfect tense to the preterite. We will introduce some irregular preterite verbs and in the perspectivas section, you will listen carefully to Rebeca who will talk about several of the living arrangements she has experienced.
TOP REVIEWS FROM SPANISH VOCABULARY: SPORTS, TRAVEL, AND THE HOME
This is a challenging class, but well organized and presented. I'm looking forward to the next part.
It was a perfect course thank you so much Dr. Davis
I have learnt a lot. Dr. Robert Blake is really a gem. Whatever he taught, it is authentic and really helps develop and understand the concepts.
In every week course, the exercise about the vocabulary is always referring to the grammatic part we would learn after. Maybe it could be better to switch those exercises.
About the Learn Spanish: Basic Spanish Vocabulary Specialization
¿Habla usted español? Spanish is the second most spoken language on earth, second only to Mandarin, and growing in use every day. This specialization is designed for the beginner who may have no experience with learning a second language but who wants to be able to read, write and speak Spanish for personal, travel or business use, or who just wants to learn a second language and build cultural awareness. The topical approach of each course allows learners to develop sets of vocabularies that will form the foundation for a broad understanding of the language. Learners will start with the basics, including common expressions, pronunciation and grammar, and work toward building a functional vocabulary of the 1500 most commonly used Spanish words. The specialization includes 4 courses that progressively build on the skills learned previously, and culminates in a project that allows learners to apply their knowledge and language skills.
