EW
Nov 16, 2020
This course is amazing and provide such a great view onto this language. I am very happy with it and hope to continue learning and recommend it to some of my friends.
HK
Aug 22, 2020
I have learnt a lot. Dr. Robert Blake is really a gem. Whatever he taught, it is authentic and really helps develop and understand the concepts.
By Diem T H N B•
May 10, 2018
I really enjoy this course. The pace and the level is perfect. The course is well-structured and learning curve goes up up up...
By Luca B•
Apr 14, 2020
In every week course, the exercise about the vocabulary is always referring to the grammatic part we would learn after.
Maybe it could be better to switch those exercises.
By Bryan C•
Mar 13, 2018
Generally speaking I think the course content is good, but I rated this course average because of three main reasons.
1). I think a little more effort to organize the material would go a long way. For example, the grammar presentations refer to new vocabulary words that were not introduced in the vocabulary list, and the vocabulary exams refer to content in the grammar section. It would be nice if the curriculum were designed so that you could study the vocabulary, take the vocabulary exam, then review the grammar and leverage what you learned in the vocabulary section to re-enforce your learning.
2). I also think that some of the topics deserve additional clarifications, and the presentations themselves are very short. I appreciate the length of the presentations when reviewing the presentations to refresh my memory, but difficult concepts sometimes require more attention than they are given. In some cases, it seems as though an elegant choice of words to describe a difficult concept is more important than taking the time to deconstruct that concept into simple phrases.
3). Lastly, there are errors in the presentations and exams, and little to no involvement from the professor to clarify points and/or correct those issues. I have noticed comments from students who have reported the same issues for the past two years, and those issues are still not corrected. I used to comment on the message boards for clarifications and to report errors, but after getting zero responses from the professor I stopped participating.
Conclusion:
Overall, I think it's a good course - it provides a good structure for learning the Spanish language despite the above shortcomings. Although they appear very simple to address, I see the same shortcomings exhibited by every course in the series.
By Tamila G•
Sep 27, 2018
I haven’t seen any moderators here. Your questions will go unanswered for weeks. You can check in forums. You will end up with ONLY one review for your Module work and not TWO as indicated. I’ve ended up in this situation twice and had to reset deadlines now the 3rd time :( which of course stretches time..
Reviewer’s (singular in my case) feedback was released just hours before the course is closed so there is no resubmission!
UC Davis, come onnnnnn!
By Akhilesh V P•
Jul 19, 2020
It was a great experience having this course. I've began learning Spanish 2 months back and after the completion of this 3rd course I'm confident about speaking and writing Spanish till a certain extent. It covers a lot of Spanish vocabulary along with a proper and we'll suited grammar part. Having a quite no. of cognates between English and Spanish, makes it easier to move forward. One of the finest Spanish course......Do take!!!!
By Evelyne W•
Nov 17, 2020
By Hitendra K•
Aug 23, 2020
By Ahmad G•
May 2, 2019
Realmente aprendi un monton. ma alla de mis expectativas. Pero tengo mucho que studiar. Como dijo el Dr. Blake tengo que revisar diez veces.
By Keishia P•
Nov 19, 2020
Challenging but amazing, the step by step process in ensuring you understand the lesson plus the feedback given.
By K. S•
Nov 17, 2020
This is a challenging class, but well organized and presented. I'm looking forward to the next part.
By Ayoub T•
Aug 24, 2020
Don't hesitate to get this course, is very helpful to develop your grammar and your vocabularies.
By Ana P•
Mar 13, 2018
Thank you so much to my instructor for instructing Ana Pelayo.
Thank you, Ana Pelayo.
By Ajay K S•
Nov 5, 2020
Less time to learn a language.
Very nice way of teaching. Thanks
By Raimundo I U R•
Aug 16, 2018
I love the course and the Syllabus is very interesting too.
By Madhu K S•
Jul 7, 2020
Nice course. I like the three week format. Muchos gracias.
By Reem A G•
Oct 6, 2020
It was a perfect course thank you so much Dr. Davis
By RANEEM A•
May 29, 2020
thank you so much dr.Robert blake
for your efforts
By Nirvana M•
Feb 3, 2021
hard week 3 cancel it now not let me thank you
By KAKARAPARTHI G C•
Oct 10, 2020
GOOD CONTENT ON SPORTS , TRAVEL CATEGORIES
By NUR T•
Oct 14, 2020
Very useful and as interactive as can be.
By Murat Y•
Feb 7, 2021
very informative and challenging course
By Duaa•
Oct 25, 2019
This course was very useful and amazing
By Yulia V G•
Jan 25, 2021
Gracias. El curso esta muy de uso!
By Mikheil B•
Mar 7, 2019
Excellent course! Great teacher!
By Gabriel M G•
Jun 27, 2019
Concise without being precise.