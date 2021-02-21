AO
Oct 8, 2020
An effective language learning method. I can have an overview of basic Spanish language grammar and vocabulary.
MD
Aug 21, 2017
Awesome and Impressive specialization for novice learners, I highly recommended :)
By Dao V•
Feb 20, 2021
The final project is totally worth it. You can choose a Spanish-speaking country that you want to visit(hypothetically). What is more fun about learning a language than thinking about an ideal trip to that country? I had lots of fun discovering culture, history, food and tons of attraction of my chosen country. Same thing about review my peers' project. I had to say my eyes were getting such big treats from all the stunning photos in my and my peer's project. What a great experience!
By Traian P•
Nov 17, 2018
Everything went fine until reaching the final module. There, I have submitted all my assignments on time, but they have yet to be corrected, even though over a month passed. You would think that if each student corrects 2 assignments, then everyone would get a grade, but it seems that Coursera has a different algorithm, one that transcends math and common sense.
By Adrina O•
Oct 9, 2020
An effective language learning method. I can have an overview of basic Spanish language grammar and vocabulary.
By Mohanad D•
Aug 22, 2017
Awesome and Impressive specialization for novice learners, I highly recommended :)
By S.L.Reidsma•
Apr 8, 2020
Interesting, well presented. My only problem was, that in the first months there were writing errors in the texts. They did not actually hinder, but I noticed.
By Rahil L•
May 26, 2020
This Specialization was really helpful to me, I have always wanted to learn Spanish and i tried many apps but still couldn't get the gist of the language, but the course helped me alot dealing with grammar, sentence formation and the best of all the vocab words provided. I am thankful to University of California for providing such Specialization.
By Amina K E•
Aug 22, 2020
¡Tan recomendable! Mil gracias señor Blake. Estoy le agradecida.
By Deleted A•
Nov 4, 2020
Una auténtica basura.
By Karina P•
Oct 31, 2020
I loved this Specialization. It was informative and fun. I enjoyed researching the assignments and practising my speaking skills for the oral presentations. I would recommend it to anyone wanting to learn Spanish.
By Eleni T•
Feb 17, 2021
Very well organized course. Appropiate for everyone who has a previous knowledge on spanish and wants to improve it. The truth is that is needs time and energy, but it worths it!
By Thomas R T d O•
Jul 29, 2020
I believe there is not a course as complete as this one online, it helped me a lot!
By BANDI V P•
Oct 16, 2020
Awesome and Impressive specialization for novice learners, I highly recommended
By João P N R•
Jul 29, 2019
A good challenge with a more balanced means of evaluating peers in this module.
By Ana P•
Jul 1, 2018
it is a very extensive course, Ana Pelayo.
By Ahmad G•
Mar 27, 2020
I learned a lot in this course. Thanks
By GrumpyOldeLadyGamer•
Mar 10, 2020
loved this class, very fun.
By Naeem•
Nov 11, 2021
Excellent course. Loved it
By Naomi Z•
Apr 18, 2020
Great course, thank you.
By Mia B K•
Dec 30, 2020
I LOVED THIS COURSE
By Silvia p•
Dec 19, 2020
MOLTO INTERESSANTE
By PAPPU S V T•
Nov 13, 2020
Great Experience.
By José W d s•
Jun 12, 2020
Exelente curso!!!
By Mohamed A•
Sep 14, 2018
it's truly useful
By THOTAKURI S•
Nov 10, 2020
very usefull
By Katia A V R•
Feb 2, 2021
very good