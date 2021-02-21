Chevron Left
Spanish Vocabulary Project by University of California, Davis

About the Course

In this course, we'll imagine that you are applying for an all-expenses paid, educational trip to a Spanish-speaking nation of your choice. You'll introduce yourself to a host family that you'll be staying with, research the rich culture and history of the place you intend to visit and compare it with your own country, and plan out an itinerary of places you plan to see, and things you plan to do and experience while visiting. In addition, you'll summarize the key points of your written report in an oral presentation. This course is challenging and is meant to test everything you've learned in the Spanish Vocabulary specialization. It will provide you an excellent way in which to test what you know and what you still need to work on in your Spanish learning journey....

By Dao V

Feb 20, 2021

The final project is totally worth it. You can choose a Spanish-speaking country that you want to visit(hypothetically). What is more fun about learning a language than thinking about an ideal trip to that country? I had lots of fun discovering culture, history, food and tons of attraction of my chosen country. Same thing about review my peers' project. I had to say my eyes were getting such big treats from all the stunning photos in my and my peer's project. What a great experience!

By Traian P

Nov 17, 2018

Everything went fine until reaching the final module. There, I have submitted all my assignments on time, but they have yet to be corrected, even though over a month passed. You would think that if each student corrects 2 assignments, then everyone would get a grade, but it seems that Coursera has a different algorithm, one that transcends math and common sense.

By Adrina O

Oct 9, 2020

An effective language learning method. I can have an overview of basic Spanish language grammar and vocabulary.

By Mohanad D

Aug 22, 2017

Awesome and Impressive specialization for novice learners, I highly recommended :)

By S.L.Reidsma

Apr 8, 2020

Interesting, well presented. My only problem was, that in the first months there were writing errors in the texts. They did not actually hinder, but I noticed.

By Rahil L

May 26, 2020

This Specialization was really helpful to me, I have always wanted to learn Spanish and i tried many apps but still couldn't get the gist of the language, but the course helped me alot dealing with grammar, sentence formation and the best of all the vocab words provided. I am thankful to University of California for providing such Specialization.

By Amina K E

Aug 22, 2020

¡Tan recomendable! Mil gracias señor Blake. Estoy le agradecida.

By Deleted A

Nov 4, 2020

Una auténtica basura.

By Karina P

Oct 31, 2020

I loved this Specialization. It was informative and fun. I enjoyed researching the assignments and practising my speaking skills for the oral presentations. I would recommend it to anyone wanting to learn Spanish.

By Eleni T

Feb 17, 2021

Very well organized course. Appropiate for everyone who has a previous knowledge on spanish and wants to improve it. The truth is that is needs time and energy, but it worths it!

By Thomas R T d O

Jul 29, 2020

I believe there is not a course as complete as this one online, it helped me a lot!

By BANDI V P

Oct 16, 2020

Awesome and Impressive specialization for novice learners, I highly recommended

By João P N R

Jul 29, 2019

A good challenge with a more balanced means of evaluating peers in this module.

By Ana P

Jul 1, 2018

it is a very extensive course, Ana Pelayo.

By Ahmad G

Mar 27, 2020

I learned a lot in this course. Thanks

By GrumpyOldeLadyGamer

Mar 10, 2020

loved this class, very fun.

By Naeem

Nov 11, 2021

Excellent course. Loved it

By Naomi Z

Apr 18, 2020

Great course, thank you.

By Mia B K

Dec 30, 2020

I LOVED THIS COURSE

By Silvia p

Dec 19, 2020

MOLTO INTERESSANTE

By PAPPU S V T

Nov 13, 2020

Great Experience.

By José W d s

Jun 12, 2020

Exelente curso!!!

By Mohamed A

Sep 14, 2018

it's truly useful

By THOTAKURI S

Nov 10, 2020

very usefull

By Katia A V R

Feb 2, 2021

very good

