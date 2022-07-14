What is Release Management? (And How to Start Your Career in It)

Release management is the process of overseeing the software development lifecycle (SDLC). It is one of the main processes of the IT Infrastructure Library (ITIL) framework. It includes leading the planning, designing, testing, deploying, and releasing phases of software product development. Release management is essential to the SDLC. It ensures that the development team meets business requirements and delivers high-quality software.
Release management and change management are closely related. Often, people use these terms interchangeably, but they are different. Although they have similarities, release management and change management also have several distinguishing features. You can use the chart below to compare and contrast the two.
|Release management
|Change management
|Operational process
|Governance process
|ITIL framework process
|ITIL framework process
|The focus is on executing the phases of the SDLC.
|The focus is on quality control and obtaining change approval from stakeholders.
|It always results in a release that incorporates changes.
|It may not result in a release.
The release management process is often depicted as linear, but it is more like an iterative process. Each phase of the release process can be repeated as needed. The list below outlines each phase of the release management process.
1. Plan. During the planning phase of the release management process, the project's scope is defined, and all necessary authorizations happen. The release manager will also solidify a release schedule for the development team to follow.
2. Build. In release management, the build phase refers to the execution of development and design plans. Release activities during this phase may include configuration management and rollout planning.
3. Test. Once the release is ready for testing, the engineering team will deploy it to a test environment for bug identification. If necessary, the release will return to the developers for fixes.
4. Deploy. When the issues that arose during testing have been resolved, the product is ready for deployment in the production environment. Here, the release will be made available to users. End-user training occurs during the deploy phase of the release management process.
5. Maintain. Post-deployment monitoring is essential to the quality of software releases. This phase of release management requires the release team to record and report any defects in the release.
A release manager is similar to a DevOps engineer. However, release managers focus primarily on the development team, the release process, and the technical specifications of a software product. In contrast, DevOps engineers also orchestrate collaboration among the entire organization. Core responsibilities for roles in release management include:
Scheduling releases to ensure they are delivered on time
Coordinating resources to ensure the project remains within the given budget
Facilitating collaboration among members of the development and quality assurance (QA) teams
Strategizing the use of release management tools and techniques
Tracking and reporting project progression to the appropriate parties
Release managers belong to the occupational field of computer and information technology. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), jobs in this industry are expected to grow 13 percent between 2020-2030 [1]. That statistic translates into about 667,600 new jobs. The median total pay for a release manager in the United States is $122,250 [2]. $107,806 of that figure represents the average release manager salary, while the other $14,440 is the reported additional annual wage. Additional wages may include bonuses, commissions, or profit-sharing.
Roles in release management typically require a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science or a related field. Some employers may prefer candidates with a Master of Computer and Information Technology. Additional qualifications include certifications or training in relevant areas of study. For example, Google offers a Professional Certificate in Agile Project management.
The role of a release manager requires high-level technical knowledge and the mastery of several non-technical skills. It's easy to feel overwhelmed if you're new to the field, but remember that many release managers begin without the skills below. As you work through basic concepts, the advanced disciplines will become easier. Also, some of the skills you already possess will likely help you gain the ones you don't yet have.
Strong knowledge of digital project management. Release managers often use techniques and tools from various software project management disciplines. For example, DevOps, Agile development, Scrum, and Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) are beneficial methodologies for an aspiring release manager to learn. You can enhance your knowledge of digital project management through online courses like the University of Virginia’s Digital Project Management Specialization.
Software development expertise. A release manager must have a thorough understanding of computer programming, system architecture, and the software development lifecycle (SDLC).
Team management skills. Release managers should have a considerable amount of experience with people management. Interpersonal skills are as vital a component of release management as technical proficiency.
It’s important to present yourself to employers as a competitive candidate. There are several ways to enhance your release management resume. For example, you may consider browsing job listings to learn about the most in-demand skills for release managers. You can also demonstrate your abilities and earn certifications in relevant areas of study.
Read more: 10 Ways to Enhance Your Resume
Take the first step toward your career in release management and earn a certificate from the University of Alberta in Software Project Management.
