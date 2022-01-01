- Software Requirements
Software Product Management Specialization
Create Better Software using Agile Practices. Master Agile development and effective interactions to drive the making of great software products
What you will learn
Master Agile software development practices.
Confidently interact with clients and manage a team of developers.
Practice and apply management techniques to industry-inspired scenarios.
Share your experiences and learn from the insights of others as part of a software product management community.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
You will gain practical management experience in a safe, simulated software production setting. You will apply agile practices and techniques to conquer industry-inspired challenges. Interacting with a realistic client, you will discern what they want, what they truly need, and express that as software requirements to drive software production. Upon completing the capstone, you will be prepared to advance your career as a confident software product management professional.
No programming skills are required.
There are 6 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to Software Product Management
This course highlights the importance and role of software product management. It also provides an overview of the specialization, as well as its goals, structure, and expectations. The course explains the value of process, requirements, planning, and monitoring in producing better software.
Software Processes and Agile Practices
This course delves into a variety of processes to structure software development. It also covers the foundations of core Agile practices, such as Extreme Programming and Scrum.
Client Needs and Software Requirements
This course covers practical techniques to elicit and express software requirements from client interactions.
Agile Planning for Software Products
This course covers the techniques required to break down and map requirements into plans that will ultimately drive software production.
University of Alberta
UAlberta is considered among the world’s leading public research- and teaching-intensive universities. As one of Canada’s top universities, we’re known for excellence across the humanities, sciences, creative arts, business, engineering and health sciences.
