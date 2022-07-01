Robotics Engineer Salary Guide: How Much Can You Make?

The primary goal of robotics engineering is to design machines that improve the quality of life for humans. Some examples of robotics engineering you may be familiar with include surgical robots, automated software testing, and the rovers NASA uses to explore other planets. Robotics engineers are responsible for designing, planning, testing, and maintaining these machines and their frameworks. You can learn more about robotics engineer salaries and responsibilities in the article below.
The average robotics engineer salary in the US is $83,151 per year. According to Glassdoor, robotics engineers also earn an average additional pay of $21,747. Additional income may include profit sharing, bonuses, or commissions. In total, the average estimated yearly wage for robotics engineers is $104,898 [1]. Factors that may influence your salary as a robotics engineer include years of experience, educational background, specialization, and industry.
Remember that factors like the cost of living may influence robotics engineer salaries across the US.
*The salary insights below were sourced from ZipRecruiter in June 2022 [2].
|Location
|Average Robotics Engineer Salary
|San Jose, CA
|$113,802
|Oakland, CA
|$112,607
|Hayward, CA
|$110,460
|Seattle, WA
|$109,947
|Wasilla, AK
|$108,618
To determine the top companies, we looked at Glassdoor’s list of the top companies hiring for robotics engineering jobs. We further curated it to adequately represent several industries and eliminate companies with low employee ratings. Employee ratings are measured on a scale of one to five stars. They are calculated based on six categories: culture and values, diversity and inclusion, work/life balance, senior management, compensation and benefits, and career opportunities.
|Company
|Industry
|Employee Rating
|Robotics Engineer Average US Salary
|NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory
|National Agencies
|4.5/5
|$136,602 per year 3
|Carnegie Mellon University
|Colleges & Universities
|4.5/5
|$90,103 per year 4
|Internet & Web Services
|4.5/5
|$136,759-$150,257 per year 5
|Johnson & Johnson
|Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
|4.2/5
|$123,478-$134,407 per year 6
|ArcBest
|Shipping & Trucking
|4.2/5
|$95,224 per year 7
Many robotics engineers obtain a degree in engineering, computer science, or mathematics to start their careers. Employers may also prefer candidates with Professional Certificates in robotics engineering. In the US, 65 percent of robotics engineers have a bachelor's degree, 14 percent have an associate degree, and 13 percent have a master's degree [8]. Examples of degrees for aspiring robotics engineers to pursue include a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering.
The average salary in the US for someone with 0-1 year of experience as a robotics engineer is $83,151 per year. Combined with the reported additional pay of $21,747 per year, the average annual compensation rises to $104,898 [1].
Qualifications for entry-level robotics engineers may include:
A degree in an engineering-related field or demonstrated technical ability
Familiarity with robot operating systems (ROS)
Knowledge of software development and programming principles
If you don’t yet qualify for an entry-level position, try not to feel discouraged. Consider expanding your skill set with an introductory class like Rice University’s Fundamentals of Computing Specialization.
specialization
Prepare for Advanced Computer Science Courses. Learn how to program and think like a Computer Scientist
4.8
(2,808 ratings)
53,979 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 7 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Recursion, Algorithms, Python Programming, Dynamic Programming, Programming Principles, Python Syntax And Semantics, Computer Programming, Logic Programming, Object-Oriented Programming (OOP), Combinatorics, Tree (Data Structure), Graph Theory, Graph Algorithms, Algorithmic Efficiency, Binary Tree, Algorithm Design, Graphs
The average US salary for someone with 1-3 years of experience as a robotics engineer is $80,349 per year. Combined with the reported additional pay of $24,063 per year, the average annual compensation rises to $104,412 [1].
Qualifications for mid-level robotics engineers may include:
Experience working with computer-aided design (CAD) and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software
Understanding of cost efficiency and product optimization methods
Proficient in programming and engineering mechanics
You can strengthen your candidacy for a mid-level robotics engineer position with a course in one of the disciplines above. For example, you can earn a certificate for completing this free online Introduction to Engineering Mechanics course from the Georgia Institute of Technology.
course
This course is an introduction to learning and applying the principles required to solve engineering mechanics problems. Concepts will be applied in this ...
4.8
(4,382 ratings)
217,257 already enrolled
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
The average US salary for someone with 4-6 years of experience as a robotics engineer is $101,992 per year. Combined with the reported additional pay of $15,967 per year, the average annual compensation rises to $117,959 [9].
Qualifications for senior robotics engineers may include:
Understanding of control theory and linear algebra
Strong knowledge of localization, perception, and mapping algorithms
Experience with software engineering, hardware prototyping, and data analysis
Several factors can influence robotics engineer salaries. These factors include geographical location, industry, education, and experience. You can also enhance your resume with the following three techniques.
Robotics engineering is a multidisciplinary field. It combines electrical and mechanical engineering with computer science. You may consider strengthening your core robotics engineering skills to build upon your expertise. For example, C is one of the most commonly used programming languages in robotics. You can increase your proficiency in C programming with a Guided Project like Coursera's Introduction to C Programming Variables Input Output. This project will assist you in developing your knowledge of C type casting, data types, and arithmetic operators.
One way to enhance your robotics engineering resume is to earn professional certifications in relevant areas of expertise. You might consider taking an advanced-level class to earn a specialized certificate for your resume. For instance, someone who wants to work in the transportation equipment manufacturing industry might consider learning more about self-driving cars. You can earn a certificate from the University of Toronto with the Introduction to Self-Driving Cars Specialization.
Another great way to demonstrate your expertise to employers is to stay current with industry trends and technologies in the robotics field. You might consider
Following industry leaders on social media
Reading relevant blogs, and watching YouTube videos
Joining a community of fellow robotics engineers
You can stay up to date and even learn about upcoming robotics conferences to attend with Robohub.org.
Continue building your expertise and increasing your robotics engineer salary with the Modern Robotics: Mechanics, Planning, and Control Specialization from Northwestern University.
specialization
The most important concepts in modern robotics. A study of the kinematics, dynamics, motion planning, and control of mobile robots and robot arms.
4.8
(761 ratings)
18,889 already enrolled
INTERMEDIATE level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
1. Glassdoor. “How Much Does a Robotics Engineer make? https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/robotics-engineer-salary-SRCH_KO0,17.htm.” Accessed June 17, 2022.
2. ZipRecruiter. “How Much Do Robotics Engineer Jobs Pay per Week? https://www.ziprecruiter.com/Salaries/Robotics-Engineer-Salary-per-Week.” Accessed June 17, 2022.
3. Glassdoor. “NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory Robotics Engineer Salaries, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salary/NASA-Jet-Propulsion-Laboratory-Robotics-Engineer-Salaries-E116768_D_KO31,48.htm.” Accessed June 17, 2022.
4. Glassdoor. “Carnegie Mellon University Robotics Engineer Salaries, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salary/Carnegie-Mellon-University-Robotics-Engineer-Salaries-E20962_D_KO27,44.htm.” Accessed June 17, 2022.
5. Glassdoor. “Google Robotics Engineer Salaries, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salary/Google-Robotics-Engineer-Salaries-E9079_D_KO7,24.htm.” Accessed June 17, 2022.
6. Glassdoor. “Johnson & Johnson Robotics Engineer Salaries, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salary/Johnson-and-Johnson-Robotics-and-Controls-Engineer-Salaries-E364_D_KO20,50.htm.” Accessed June 17, 2022.
7. Glassdoor. “ArcBest Robotics Engineer Salaries, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salary/ArcBest-Robotics-Engineer-Salaries-E219270_D_KO8,25.htm.” Accessed June 17, 2022.
8. Zippia. “Robotics Engineer Demographics and Statistics in the US, https://www.zippia.com/robotics-engineer-jobs/demographics/#degree-level-types.” Accessed June 17, 2022.
9. Glassdoor. “Senior Robotics Engineer Salary, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/senior-robotics-engineer-salary-SRCH_KO0,24.htm.” Accessed June 28, 2022.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.