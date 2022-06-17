How to Become an HR Consultant: Jobs, Salaries, Courses

Discover more about an HR consultant career, including what it involves on a day-to-day basis, certification, skills, and details on HR consultant salary.
HR or human resources personnel work to support employees in an organization. An HR consultant is an outside specialist the organization employs to bring in particular knowledge to improve functions, processes, and strategies. If you are an HR professional looking to progress, an HR consultant role has excellent prospects and a competitive salary.
An HR consultant is an outside specialist who provides HR knowledge and expertise to various businesses and organizations. HR consultants are usually hired to provide high-level recommendations and solutions. You will typically enter an organization, evaluate processes and inefficiencies, and implement strategies to improve functions and ensure best practices.
Day-to-day work varies for an HR consultant because the tasks will depend on a company’s needs. Some HR consultants have a niche that they specialize in. This could be recruitment, business processes, policies, and procedures, or it might be a niche with the company you’re working for.
Regardless of the type of business, HR consultants will start by meeting with the HR and management team to:
Understand the issues and requirements
Assess and evaluate the current process
Recommend solutions
Develop strategies and monitor progress.
HR consultant responsibilities may depend mainly on why you were hired and what they need you to address. In general, you may cover the following:
Identifying workforce issues, goals, and specific requirements
Researching to assess current processes and inefficiencies and suggesting solutions to existing problems
Advising management on human resources plans and processes
Developing strategies tailored to the organization
Managing the implementation of new HR strategies and monitoring changes
Ensuring HR agendas align with employment law issues
Formulating HR-related reports and presentations for management
Acknowledging, suggesting, and overseeing any necessary changes to workflow following the implementation of new systems
Assisting with the recruitment and management of employees
Training staff on new procedures, policies, and direction
Keeping up to date with industry trends
HR consultants can work independently as a contractor or at a consultancy firm. Both have pros and cons. Working as a contractor means running your own business and having flexibility. You also typically earn more because you’re receiving the entirety of the money rather than a salary.
Working for a company means you don't have to spend time and money on marketing, admin, training, and other business expenses since they cover them. While it’s possible to earn more money working for yourself, if you work for a consulting firm, you don't worry about finding more work while enjoying a consistent salary.
The varied paths to an HR career are through education, experience, and developing certain skills. The top levels, such as HR consultants, usually require higher-level qualifications and certifications, along with on-the-job experience.
The starting point for a career as an HR consultant is a bachelor’s degree in a related field such as human resources or business. A bachelor’s degree generally takes four years to complete. To advance to higher levels, you may want to consider a master’s degree in human resources management to give you the edge in this competitive field. A master’s degree in HR management will focus on strategic planning, pay equity, employee rights, and working at an international level. Typically it takes two years to complete a master’s degree.
To go a step further and boost your credentials as a consultant, you can earn several HR consultant certifications. Certificate programs are designed to help develop or strengthen specific career skills. While there isn’t a specific certification that you must have, there are several popular certifications to consider:
SHRM Certified Professional (SHRM-CP)
Professional in Human Resources (PHR)
Global Professional in Human Resources (GPHR)
Human Resource Information Professional (HRIP) Certification
HR Certification Institute (HRCI) certifications
ASA Certified Health Care Staffing Professional
Certified Employee Benefits Specialist (CEBS)
Certified Payroll Professional (CPP)
To work as an HR consultant, you must have fundamental skills and experience.
Workplace skills:
Experience and understanding of HR policies, procedures, and legislation
Experience in recruitment methods and techniques
Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal
Analytical and problem-solving ability
Project management experience, ideally in an HR setting
Experience building strategy and formulating business plans
Ability to work under pressure and meet targets
Experience and in-depth knowledge in leading HR functions in a senior position
Strong organizational skills
Ability to work well in a team
Technical skills:
IT skills, including human resources technology, such as ATS, payroll, and HR management software
Understanding of HR evaluation and metrics models
According to Glassdoor, the average HR consultant salary in the US is $102,203 with a senior HR consultant earning an average of $116,197 [1]. HR consultants working as contractors charge between $102 and $200 per hour, with an average of $151 per hour [2].
To stand out amongst other HR professionals, it may be worth investing in a certificate related to an HR specialization. These can include:
Certificate in Human Resources Management offered by HRCI
Global Leadership and Human Resource Management MasterTrack® Certificate offered by MacQuarie University
ICPM Certified Supervisor Professional Certificate offered by the Institute of Certified Professional Managers
If you’re looking for a career change and feel that you have the relevant experience to move into the field, a great starting point is a foundation-level HR course. Consider taking Human Resource Management: HR for People Management Specialization offered by the University of Minnesota on Coursera.
