Organizational Skills: What They Are and Why You Need Them

Learn about organizational skills such as delegation, collaboration, and setting goals, as well as how becoming efficient can impact your career path.
Whether you are leading a team of individuals or starting your education journey at a community college or university, organizational skills are essential for long and short-term success.
Organizational skills are tools that can be used to stay on task, and allow you to prioritize your responsibilities efficiently. Practicing organization in day-to-day activities can help you manage your workload and have the tools and strategies needed to thrive no matter what you do.
Organizational skills are also processes you can use to keep your work structured and ordered. Practicing these skills helps you effectively complete all of your tasks in a thorough and timely manner.
Learning what organizational skills are and how to use them can benefit your work and school performance. From properly managing time to working well with others, gaining these organizational skills can help you achieve in a company or university setting.
Managing your time is crucial to organizational success. Making a schedule, creating appointments, and planning in advance allow you to have a better understanding of your own personal schedule and the time it takes to accomplish things.
Working in groups or teams can save substantial time on projects, and it can be an excellent source of learning different perspectives. Collaboration is a way to get to know your employees and peers, and it is an opportunity to bounce ideas off of one another.
Delegating is asking others for help by passing off tasks that were originally yours to someone else. Delegation is important for those who have a heavy workload, and it can be a great way to build trust and bond with co-workers by sharing interests and tasks. Asking for help is one of the best things you can do to ensure that all of your tasks get done efficiently.
Communicating your ideas, feelings, needs, and expectations is an essential way to create a healthy work environment. Good communication is essential for making sure everyone has a clear understanding of their own responsibilities and duties in the workplace. Not only does clear communication remove uncertainty, but it also creates a space for others to come to you with questions and get the answers they need.
Setting goals is an excellent way to keep you and your employees on task. Deadlines, due dates, and personal milestones allow you to prioritize what needs to be done first, plan your milestones, and schedule your tasks.
specialization
Develop key power skills to boost your work life. Master powerful people and soft skills for achieving professional success.
4.6
(117 ratings)
4,320 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 2 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Presentation Skills, Communication Skills, Professional Development, People Skills, Soft skills, teamwork, Listening Skills, Communication, Critical Thinking, Creative Skills, Powerpoint Skills, Agility, Quality, Time management, Problem Solving, Creative Thinking, People Management, Organizational Conflict, Social Skills, Effective Communication
Organizational skills are beneficial in a number of ways. Above all else, creating structure will save you, your company, and your teammates time and energy. Having things planned, scheduled, and communicated and goals set removes unnecessary tasks, allowing you to accomplish more.
When you practice organizational skills, you also remove stress from being overworked or overloaded. Delegating is a great way to remove stress, as you can focus on tasks that highlight your strengths and hand out duties to others that highlight theirs. This way, everyone is working on tasks that suit their interests and strengths, helping the team succeed altogether.
Having organizational skills should be highlighted on your job applications and work evaluations for promotion. Your ability to manage time, collaborate, and set goals for yourself will be highly desired by employers, and you’ll want to communicate these strengths in resumes and job interviews.
When writing a resume or cover letter, list your organizational skills as they pertain to the job you’re applying for. In the paragraph or summary at the top of your resume, describe yourself and your organizational skills. This will bring focus to your strengths when employers review your resume.
Another way to showcase your skills is by adding them to your relevant job experience. For example, when describing your past roles and responsibilities, highlight your organizational skills by telling the employer that you, for example, “expertly managed time” or “set and surpassed goals” in that specific role.
Join the Coursera Plus community and get unlimited access to over 7,000 courses, hands-on projects, and Professional Certificates on Coursera, taught by top instructors from leading universities and companies.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.