With advances in technology and cloud computing, there are now numerous data sources available to guide decision-making and drive organizational success. Harvesting the right kind of data requires that HR teams possess strong analytical skills; high-performing HR teams know that their function is to leverage data as a “decision science” by identifying metrics and data sources that deliver organizational insights. In order to do so, HR must ensure that metrics and measures are used effectively to achieve strategic goals. This course focuses on identifying effective data sources, developing meaningful metrics, designing long-term measures, and applying results in support of organizational strategy and tactics.
Skills you will gain
- Data Analysis
- HR Lifecycle
- Strategic Mindset
- Human Resources Best Practices
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
HR Metrics Life Cycle
We will begin this course by exploring the Human Resources Metric Life Cycle, which will include an analysis of the employee life cycle, HR agility, and the various types of metrics used to measure and drive business outcomes.
Staffing, Training and Compensation
In this module, we dive deep into three different types of metrics - staffing, training, and rewards metrics. We explore the various HR functions and the role these functions play in the success of recruiting, hiring, and retaining quality hires. We also look at the key metrics that serve as business drivers for all three types of metrics.
Employee Relations and the Overall Human Resources Organization
As a continuation of the previous module, we now explore employee relations metrics and the HR organization as a whole. We will also identify strategies to track measures and report on those outcomes.
Building Your Case and Creating Action
During this final module, we will explore using the data gathered to effectively create and influence the process of strategic business planning.
Reviews
- 5 stars69.74%
- 4 stars23.63%
- 3 stars4.32%
- 2 stars1.58%
- 1 star0.72%
TOP REVIEWS FROM HUMAN RESOURCES ANALYTICS
The course was very enagaging and informative. Provided sound knoweldge on data analytics and has motivated me to pursue other similar courses.
a great course, Human resources analytic is an important aspect of HRM. It would be very perfect if real data analysis is included in the course work. Great course all the time
Great course. But would have liked to have activities that helped to cull data, calculate metrics, develop analytics and derive insights about a business case.
Would wish to see more practical calculation of metrics but overall course was very informative
