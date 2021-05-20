SC
Mar 23, 2022
I enjoyed while doing this course. This has given the exposure to HR related topics and helped me to understand what metrics are involved to perform the HR functions and how to deal with the problems.
MM
May 14, 2021
I love the course, it was very insightful eye opening on how to approach HR issues such as use of metrics for analysing data. It made HR easy for me to advise in decision making through evident data,
By Debashish S•
May 20, 2021
Great course. But would have liked to have activities that helped to cull data, calculate metrics, develop analytics and derive insights about a business case.
By Saumya S•
May 3, 2021
I didn't gain any practical knowledge on the subject matter. It was only theoretical which made it mundane. Also, this course is good for thise people who have had prior work experience. Not recommended for freshers as you won't be able to relate to the information.
By Isaac G S•
May 17, 2021
Excellent course to understand the differences of HR Analytics or people analytics and the way you must work to focus on the objective, this course is amazing
By Maja S•
May 4, 2021
This course is more about HR Metrics than analytics. Recommended reading is very inspirational, the course itself, not as much. Also, it would be nice to get an intro video from the tutor explaining the course structure as it is different to the previous courses I have taken on Coursera. Anyway, you can make your own opinion. Happy Learning! ;-)
By Simran R•
Apr 1, 2021
Its a great course covering all aspects of various metrics, interactive visualization,recruitements,HR functions .
By Sharayah E•
Aug 15, 2021
This is a good course for someone already within the HR industry starting to think more about strategy but are still in an execution role. This is not an instructor lead class. It's links to online articles and then powerpoint with a voice over. Also, I was frustrated with the somewhat misleading quiz questions/answers that actually contradicted what was said in the presentation or inadequately summarized the material leading to less than clear best answer.
By RAHUL N•
Jul 8, 2021
Good course with fundamentals of HR analytics clearly described. Instructor has worked hard in designing the course with relevant readings, videos and study materials. Method of instruction and way of teaching the concepts are easy to understand and relate. Coursera is doing wonderful job by bringing lot of relevant courses under one umbrella. Its a choice based teaching-learning process. One can choose from entire gamut of courses.
By Shashank R•
Apr 19, 2021
A nice overview of the subject, introduced important basic concepts and prescriptions. Would have been useful to have a bit more instruction on how to complete some of the concepts that were mentioned. Being able to clearly understand the steps involved in running a variable regression analysis for example would have been of value. Over all the course was of benefit, though it lacked a bit of rigor.C
By Osama I•
Apr 1, 2022
I had fun while doing this study. This provided exposure to HR-related topics and helped me to understand what metrics were involved in performing HR tasks and how to deal with problems. I love this lesson, it was a clear eye-opener about how to deal with HR issues such as the use of data analytics metrics. It has made it easier for HR to advise on decision-making with transparent data.
By Omkar W•
Jan 20, 2022
definitely it was a great knowledge for the person like me who was keen to learn those details in the process of analytics especially for hr, as it really gave me a wider vision to even look at the HR field more sensitively and liked the learning what it bought to me via this course. Thanks Coursera for such opportunity!!
By Sandeep k d•
Jun 29, 2021
This HR Analytics course gives you the general vision of business data & metrics, as well as the necessary analysis that need to be implemented in companies, with the aim of driving decision-making, alligned with business goals and create the best employer brand possible. Totally recommendable.
By Gabriel R d R•
Mar 27, 2021
By Isaac D•
Dec 8, 2021
This course is superb. It makes you see how HR is impact or can impact the over all business goals. It has opened my eyes to activities that takes chunk of my time but contributes very little to goals of the company. I recommend this course any HR professional who wants to be taken serious.
By Mark R•
Oct 20, 2021
It expanded my learnings for human resources that I did not encounter during our class hours. Thank you, Coursera for this extra learning opportunity especially in this time of pandemic. I hope Coursera will grant my scholarship for my next course.
By Sathwik R•
Aug 9, 2021
I have learnt lot of new terms and things which I did not hear in any of my learning time and I thank Woxsen University and Coursera for giving me this good platform for teaching me and making me learn all the good and required things.
By Sushovit R•
Sep 5, 2021
Very in-detailed and insightful curriculum. Lots of learning starting right from foundations of HR Analytics and the tools and techniques. Taking away so much learning from this course to apply practically in my professional career.
By HAMNA Z•
Nov 4, 2021
I love the course. It is a well-designed course that will provide you with in-depth knowledge of data analysis using the metric system. It enhances my learning for human resource. Thankyou Coursera for this learning opportunity.
By Uysreng T•
Sep 13, 2021
A very useful short course for someone who would like to develop skills and knolwedge in HR analytics. Though it's short, it covers the many important concepts and elements of HR analytics. Very happy I did this course.
By Erica C•
Aug 17, 2021
As a new associate in the field, this course really helped me grasp the basics of understanding the HR culture and requisites in the most simple and yet profound way. A wonderful course, brief with valuable insights!
By Marija T•
Apr 20, 2021
Excellent course for all HR professionals willing to dig deeper into data collection and analysis in order to support business objectives. I especially enjoyed the learning method throughout this course. Thank you!
By Shrishty C•
Mar 24, 2022
By Bafokeng M•
May 15, 2021
By Alvin N•
Dec 31, 2021
This course is amazing and helpful for me to understand how human resources analytics can be applied in my recruitment role and building a business case as well to improve any business processes!
By Aarya G•
Apr 20, 2021
Human resource analytics is a critical component of human resource management. It is a well-designed course that will provide you with in-depth knowledge of data analysis using the metric system.
By Jonathan L•
Jan 5, 2022
I am on my last semester at CSU East Bay and have taken HR analytics. This has helped solidify more of my knowledge in regards to HR when taking this course. It was really relatable and helpful.