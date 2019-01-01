Profile

Amber Gould

Executive Director, Human Resources

    Bio

    Amber currently serves as the Executive Director of Human Resources at IngramMicro where she supports the US Technology Solutions Division. Her background brings 20 years of comprehensive leadership experience in all facets of the Human Resources discipline. She has proven experience collaborating with organizational leaders in multiple business segments and is known most for her ability to facilitate Human Resources strategic planning, aligning with business growth goals and objectives, in a “real” and “authentic” way. Amber is a self-proclaimed “scrappy” leader, who loves to roll-up her sleeves and prides herself in her strong HR operational knowledge allowing a business to “get things done.” Her solid acquisition and international background, specifically in China, UK, Europe, Latin America, and Canada, as landed her roles at organizations both large and small, emphasizing in cultural integration and alignment. In her spare time, Amber enjoys international travel with her family and relaxing watching a good Netflix series with her animals.

    Courses

    Human Resources Analytics

