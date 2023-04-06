What Is An HRIS? Get Familiar With Human Resource Systems

Read this guide about human resource information systems (HRIS). Discover to learn more about HRIS systems and types of HR software to help you in your HR role.
A human resources information system (HRIS) is an HR software application that allows businesses to manage employee data. You can use an HRIS to track everything from employee roles and responsibilities to skills and qualifications, compensation and benefits, and HR performance metrics. In this article, learn more about HRIS, its use, the types, and why companies use it.
An HRIS provides a database and tools for managing employee information. HRIS systems typically include features to track the following employee data:
Leave and attendance
Benefits administration
Performance management
Personal information
Some HRIS systems can allow you to track and analyze other functions, such as payroll and timesheets.
The purpose of an HRIS is to allow HR departments and stakeholders to create, manage, and store employee data such as:
Contact information
Job history
Performance reviews
Compensation information
An HRIS keeps track of employee progress and runs various reports to help with organizational processes and decision-making.
An HRIS can help streamline and automate many tasks associated with managing employee records. By automating these processes, an HRIS can save you time and money while reducing the error potential in employee data.
An HRIS can also help you gain valuable insights into your workforce. For example, by analyzing patterns in employee data, you can identify hiring or attrition rate trends.
Below are other benefits provided using the right HRIS in your company.
An HRIS can help create a more engaged workforce by providing employees with access to their records and allowing them to see their performance and progress over time. An HRIS can also provide your employees with tools to manage their benefits and career development, empowering them to be responsible for their professional growth.
An HRIS can make open enrollment season much smoother for employers and employees. An HRIS can help ensure that everyone gets enrolled in the correct plan and that no one falls through the cracks by keeping track of employees' benefits and eligibility status.
Your HRIS can also automate many of the tasks associated with open enrollment, such as the following:
Sending reminders
Distributing information packets
Freeing up time for HR staff to focus on other priorities
An HRIS can improve collaboration throughout an organization by providing a central repository for employee records and information. By making employee data easily accessible, an HRIS can facilitate communication and collaboration between departments.
Your HRIS might also offer features that specifically support collaboration, such as document sharing and group chat functionality.
A HRIS can improve an organization’s training capabilities by providing training initiatives, such as online courses and quizzes, virtual classrooms, and e-learning content libraries.
An HRIS can help optimize work schedules and projects by tracking employee availability and skill set. You can create more efficient workflows and staffing plans with enhanced visibility and planning that maximize productivity while minimizing overtime costs.
Your HRIS might offer features that support scheduling optimization, such as shift-swapping capabilities and automatic time-off request processing.
Having an HRIS can help automate payroll processes by keeping track of employee hours worked and calculating pay based on pre-set wage rates.
Other aspects that can be automated with an HRIS is employment relationship, such as onboarding new hires, managing performance reviews, processing termination paperwork, etc. This automation can save time and reduce costs. It allows your HR staff to focus on strategic initiatives rather than having to do administrative tasks.
An HRIS can help you to maintain compliance with government regulations, such as those related to equal employment opportunity (EEO) and the Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA).
Your HRIS may even automate tasks associated with compliance, such as tracking employee leave balances or generating reports on EEO statistics. These automations can help reduce errors and ensure your organization meets its compliance obligations.
There are two main categories of HRIS: On-premise and cloud-based. On-premise HRIS systems are installed on a company’s servers and require IT support for maintenance and updates. Cloud-based HRIS systems get hosted by the software vendor, and access is via the internet. They are typically easy to use and require less IT support.
You’ll find many HRIS systems, each with unique features and capabilities. Here are some of the types of HRIS systems you might choose to adopt:
Operational HRIS systems support the daily operations of an HR department. These systems typically include modules for tracking employee data, managing employee records, and processing payroll.
Tactical HRIS systems support specific HR functions. These systems often have recruiting, performance management, and training and development modules.
Strategic HRIS systems support the strategic goals of the organization. These systems can help with the strategic side of human capital, like workforce planning, succession planning, and talent management.
A comprehensive HRIS system supports all aspects of the HR function. These may come with modules for the above functions, employee self-service, benefits administration, and time and attendance tracking.
Limited-function HRIS systems support a limited number of HR functions or processes. You’ll get modules for essential aspects of HR, such as employee data management but not every feature.
Many companies provide HRIS software. HR software comes with its own features and benefits, so it is essential to research software with options that meet your organization's needs. Some popular HRIS solutions include:
|HRIS software
|Description
|Sapling
|Sapling is a cloud-based HRIS software company that offers solutions for employee onboarding, performance management, time tracking, and benefits administration. Their platform helps bigger remote companies manage their HR more effectively.
|HRM Labs
|HRM Labs is a cloud-based HRIS software company that provides tools for managing employee information, training, and development. Their platform helps streamline employee functions, such as onboarding, performance, and time-off, and improve the quality and productivity level of the workforce.
|OptimumHRIS
|OptimumHRIS is a web-based HRIS software company that provides payroll processing, benefits administration, talent management, and compliance reporting solutions. Their platform helps automate HR processes and improve communication between managers and employees.
|Built For Teams
|Built For Teams is an all-in-one team management solution that includes task assignment and tracking features, shift scheduling, leave and attendance tracking, timesheets, and billing. It also has an integrated chat tool, making communication easy for teams.
|IntelliHR
|IntelliHR focuses on delivering predictive people analytics through real-time data collection capabilities across the entire employee lifecycle from pre-hire to exit. The application's machine learning models analyze data to recommend how companies can optimize engagement, productivity, and retention.
When you’re looking to implement a new HRIS in your organization, be aware that it is a change management process and may involve a portfolio of projects rather than a single one. You'll need to be strategic in your system choice and how it is delivered.
Here are some skills you'll need to adapt HR processes, protocols, and technologies.
Analytical skills to identify areas for improvement
Project management skills to lead process improvement initiatives
Change management skills to manage resistance and implement new processes
Human resources education and training help you to stay updated with the latest technology, , develop new skills, and boost your resume.
Most senior HR jobs involved in the strategic side of an HRIS require a bachelor's degree, and some require a master's degree. Certifications can also enhance your chances of landing competitive HR roles where you’ll influence HR processes.
A human resources degree provides you with the knowledge and skills necessary to perform HR-related duties. Through coursework, internships, and other experiential learning opportunities, you learn how to:
Identify and resolve workplace issues
Recruit and select employees
Train and develop staff members
Manage employee benefits programs
Administer payroll systems
Understand diversity in the workplace
Plan the workforce and performance management
Mediate disputes between employees or departments within an organization
If you’re interested in entering the HR field consider learning more from specializations and courses. An HR specialization can boost your resume and skill set. You might consider the Human Resource Management: HR for People Managers Specialization offered on Coursera.
specialization
Become a better manager of people. Develop strategies and skills for hiring, managing performance, and rewarding employees.
4.8
(10,765 ratings)
153,652 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Performance Management, interviewing, Human Resources (HR), Onboarding, managing people, Resource Management, Hr Strategy, Recruiting, Recruitment, Performance Appraisal, Organizational Culture, Incentive, Compensation And Benefits, Compensation Analysis
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.