Using the pay statement as our roadmap, this course covers the basics of payroll that everyone who receives a paycheck should know. Starting with your classification as an employee, you'll learn why certain new hire forms are required; how to calculate various payroll amounts, including gross and taxable wages, deductions, and certain taxes; how pretax deductions and benefits impact your taxes; and how your pay statement year-to-dates are used to generate a W-2. All this so you can make sure you are being paid accurately.
Payroll and Tax Fundamentals
Taught in English
4,933 already enrolled
(42 reviews)
The learner will explore fundamental aspects of payroll, including earnings, taxes, deductions and the significance of accurate personal information.
Explore other employee benefits and look at pay statement details and the W-2, enhancing the understanding of income reporting.
The importance of payroll date calculations and payment methods.
November 2023
19 quizzes, 8 assignments
There are 3 modules in this course
We’ll look at how evaluating whether you are a contractor, or an employee determines what forms you will need to get you on board at your new job. We’ll discuss minimum wage rate, overtime rules and the importance of the calendar when receiving payroll.
10 videos4 readings5 quizzes3 assignments2 discussion prompts
This week, we’ll discuss different earning types, how gross pay is calculated with overtime and commission, and we’ll take a close look at payroll taxes and other elements impact deductions.
7 videos5 readings9 quizzes3 assignments
Learn how to recognize the essential components on your pay statement so you know what you are being paid and what is being withheld from your pay. Then, it’s time to learn how these components are used to calculate your net pay and how those amounts are reflected on your annual statement.
6 videos2 readings5 quizzes2 assignments1 discussion prompt
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Reviewed on Mar 13, 2024
Reviewed on Mar 31, 2024
Reviewed on Apr 10, 2024
