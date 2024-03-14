Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)
Payroll and Tax Fundamentals
Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)

Payroll and Tax Fundamentals

Taught in English

Course

4.7

(42 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

5 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • The learner will explore fundamental aspects of payroll, including earnings, taxes, deductions and the significance of accurate personal information.

  • Explore other employee benefits and look at pay statement details and the W-2, enhancing the understanding of income reporting.

  • The importance of payroll date calculations and payment methods.

Skills you'll gain

Assessments

19 quizzes, 8 assignments

There are 3 modules in this course

We’ll look at how evaluating whether you are a contractor, or an employee determines what forms you will need to get you on board at your new job. We’ll discuss minimum wage rate, overtime rules and the importance of the calendar when receiving payroll.

This week, we’ll discuss different earning types, how gross pay is calculated with overtime and commission, and we’ll take a close look at payroll taxes and other elements impact deductions.

Learn how to recognize the essential components on your pay statement so you know what you are being paid and what is being withheld from your pay. Then, it’s time to learn how these components are used to calculate your net pay and how those amounts are reflected on your annual statement.

Instructor

ADP Enterprise Learning
Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)
2 Courses

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)

