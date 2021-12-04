Welcome to the course Oracle Autonomous Database Administration. This course helps DBAs to deploy and administer Autonomous databases, and prepares them for the Oracle Autonomous Database Cloud Specialist Certification.
About this Course
What you will learn
Architecture of Oracle Autonomous Database
Manage, maintain and monitor an Autonomous Database
Oracle Machine Learning, APEX, and SQL Developer Web
Autonomous JSON, Oracle Text, Spatial
Skills you will gain
- Deploying an Autonomous Database
- Identify Migration Options and Considerations
- Planning and implementing an Autonomous Database
- Creating an Autonomous Database
Instructors
Offered by
Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications, plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in Oracle Cloud. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) is the next-generation cloud designed to run any application, faster and more securely, for less. OCI is a complete cloud infrastructure platform for every workload, with all the services needed to migrate, build, and run all of your IT, from existing enterprise workloads to new cloud native applications and data platforms. Oracle University is a leader in cloud education, providing modern learning solutions across Oracle’s entire product portfolio that enable our customers to master their Oracle Cloud solutions and maximize their investments. Oracle University and Coursera have partnered to increase accessibility of cloud skills training to help individuals and enterprises gain cloud expertise by offering four OCI courses and one Oracle Autonomous Database course for free. To learn more about OCI, visit https://www.oracle.com/cloud.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Oracle Autonomous Database
In this module we introduce you to the core concepts of Autonomous Database and the different ways to provision an ADB
Administering an Autonomous Database
In this module we will show you how to manage and monitor an autonomous database.
Developing Applications in Autonomous Database and migrating data to Autonomous Database
In this module you will learn how to create applications on Autonomois Database using SQL, APEX, and Oracle Machine Learning.
Next Steps: Certification
make it alittle more simpler and make the quiz alittle bit more challengeing
Could have been better. I truly wish Oracle University would create much better, and more interactive courses on their OCI platforms.
I could not create an ADB for some reason. However I last used Oracle DB at version 11 as a senior DBA. This product is spectacular and I really enjoyed the content.
Excellent, I learnt what features can be automated via ORI
