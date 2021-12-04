About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Architecture of Oracle Autonomous Database

  • Manage, maintain and monitor an Autonomous Database

  • Oracle Machine Learning, APEX, and SQL Developer Web

  • Autonomous JSON, Oracle Text, Spatial

Skills you will gain

  • Deploying an Autonomous Database
  • Identify Migration Options and Considerations
  • Planning and implementing an Autonomous Database
  • Creating an Autonomous Database
Oracle

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Introduction to Oracle Autonomous Database

5 hours to complete
31 videos (Total 137 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Administering an Autonomous Database

3 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 102 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Developing Applications in Autonomous Database and migrating data to Autonomous Database

5 hours to complete
25 videos (Total 155 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

10 minutes to complete

Next Steps: Certification

10 minutes to complete
1 reading

