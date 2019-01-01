Profile

Maria Colgan

Distinguished Product Manager

Bio

Maria Colgan is a Distinguished Product Manager at Oracle Corporation, which she has been a part of since version 7.3 was released in 1996, and advocates for Oracle Database, as well as best practices for incorporating the database into company environments. Maria is what some people would call a database nerd, and has spent her entire career deeply involved with enhancing the performance of databases and applications, most notably SQL query tuning. Her personal mission is to help companies attain the flexibility and resilience they need (especially in today’s ever-changing world), by helping them make better use of this incredible technology. She finds great satisfaction in listening to and incorporating their feedback into future product releases. During her downtime, she can be found either in Ireland with friends and family or on Safari in Africa where she gets to indulge in her passion for wildlife photography.

Courses

Oracle Autonomous Database Administration

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder