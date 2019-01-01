Profile

Sean Stacey

Director, Platform Technology Solutions

Sean Stacey is an Outbound Product Manager at Oracle with over 20 years specializing in the Oracle Database. He frequently provides technical advisory services and education to Oracle customers and partners. Sean has authored several white papers and blog articles and frequently speaks at Oracle user conferences. Prior to joining Oracle, Sean was a software developer and then an Oracle Database Administrator in Australia, the United Kingdom as well as the United States. He currently resides in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Oracle Autonomous Database Administration

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Architect Professional

