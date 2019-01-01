Profile

Henry Byorum

Senior Director, Platform Products

    Bio

    Henry Byorum is a Senior Director of Product Management in Oracle’s Database Development Organization. He is responsible for helping partners adopt Oracle's Database products and services. He leads a team of technical specialists that passionately evangelize the value of the Oracle Database, build compelling training programs, and help our partner’s create innovative solutions. Henry’s focus over the last few years has been to grow the partner ecosystem for the Oracle Autonomous Database, ensuring that customers can quickly bring their workloads to the Oracle Cloud. Mr. Byorum has been with Oracle for 20 years, starting in Oracle’s Middleware group. Throughout his Oracle career Henry has focused on partners; building some of the first middleware training programs for System Integrators, managing development relations with our large platform partners, and driving database adoption with our ISV community. Henry has a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering and Materials Science from University of California, Davis. Henry is the proud father of two boys, both of whom are currently pursuing engineering degrees. When not at the office, Henry enjoys Crossfit, lifting, gaming, and all things Sci-Fi.

    Courses

    Oracle Autonomous Database Administration

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder