Henry Byorum is a Senior Director of Product Management in Oracle’s Database Development Organization. He is responsible for helping partners adopt Oracle's Database products and services. He leads a team of technical specialists that passionately evangelize the value of the Oracle Database, build compelling training programs, and help our partner’s create innovative solutions. Henry’s focus over the last few years has been to grow the partner ecosystem for the Oracle Autonomous Database, ensuring that customers can quickly bring their workloads to the Oracle Cloud. Mr. Byorum has been with Oracle for 20 years, starting in Oracle’s Middleware group. Throughout his Oracle career Henry has focused on partners; building some of the first middleware training programs for System Integrators, managing development relations with our large platform partners, and driving database adoption with our ISV community. Henry has a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering and Materials Science from University of California, Davis. Henry is the proud father of two boys, both of whom are currently pursuing engineering degrees. When not at the office, Henry enjoys Crossfit, lifting, gaming, and all things Sci-Fi.