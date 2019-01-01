Profile

Mark Hornick

Senior Director, Data Science / Machine Learning PM

Bio

Mark Hornick is the Senior Director of Oracle Machine Learning Product Management where he leads the OML product management team. Mark has over 20 years of experience integrating and leveraging machine learning with Oracle technologies. He and his team work with internal and external customers in the application of Oracle’s machine learning technologies for scalable and deployable solutions. Mark is Oracle’s representative on the R Consortium’s Board of Directors and an advisor to the Analytics and Data Oracle User Group. Mark holds a bachelor’s degree from Rutgers University and a master’s degree from Brown University, both in computer science.

Courses

Oracle Autonomous Database Administration

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder