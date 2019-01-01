Mark Hornick is the Senior Director of Oracle Machine Learning Product Management where he leads the OML product management team. Mark has over 20 years of experience integrating and leveraging machine learning with Oracle technologies. He and his team work with internal and external customers in the application of Oracle’s machine learning technologies for scalable and deployable solutions. Mark is Oracle’s representative on the R Consortium’s Board of Directors and an advisor to the Analytics and Data Oracle User Group. Mark holds a bachelor’s degree from Rutgers University and a master’s degree from Brown University, both in computer science.