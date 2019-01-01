Kay Malcolm is a Senior Director of Product Management at Oracle. Kay leads a team of Database product managers who love all things Oracle Database and spend their days showing customers and potential customers the problems they can solve and cool apps they can create. Kay defined and created Oracle LiveLabs, a hands-on workshop platform, last year after identifying a need in the Oracle ecosystem to make technology, specifically Oracle Cloud, accessible to everyone. Kay’s real passion is increasing the impact and visibility of diverse talent in technology and STEM careers. She is the host of a new show for Oracle, Lashes Love Technology, where she highlights the careers and successes of awesome women in tech and tries to get them to learn the latest viral TikTok dance ;-). She also appeared in a commercial for Oracle recently, check it out and make sure to like it: http://bit.ly/omlhiphop. Kay has been with Oracle for 15 years starting her career as a Sales Engineer specializing in Real Application Clusters and Exadata. She is the author of multiple certifications including Big Data, Exadata, RAC and Autonomous Database. Kay has a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Maryland, College Park and is married with two teenage boys. Kay’s hobbies are dance (she is a certified hip-hop instructor…come to the ATL to take her class) and crafting (she made the shirt in her profile pic on her heat press).