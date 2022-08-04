Eddie’s career in IT that spans over 20 years and has exposed him to many system platforms and stake holder viewpoints, which are crucial for developing Enterprise solutions and being able to lead companies through technology transformation initiatives. He has worked as a Deputy CTO, Data Architect, Apps DBA, Data Warehouse Developer/DBA, Technical Project Manager, Performance Engineer, and various management roles covering development and operations teams. As Deputy CTO at his previous company, his focus was to enable digital transformation roadmaps for the sales teams and to align IT innovations with our clients’ business problems, that delivered financial and operational efficiencies. His focus was to develop technical strategies for cross platform (Hybrid Cloud & Multi-Cloud) solutions centered around the Oracle Database and its related technologies. During this tenure, he led several Cloud, Exadata, and Engineered Systems adoption initiatives spanning every industry vertical. Prior to joining the Oracle Product Management team, Eddie worked at Oracle as a Master Solutions Architect in Atlanta, GA where he was responsible for assisting in business development, and enterprise architecture development covering Oracle Engineered systems, Oracle's core database products, and Oracle Cloud technologies. He was part of Oracle’s Elite Engineering Exchange team which was responsible for bridging the gap in the information feedback loop between customers and product development. Eddie loves to tackle tough business problems, and to educate others on the art of the possible. He believes that through education we can improve the lives of others and enable a more productive society. Specialties: Strategy, Database/DATA, Enterprise Cloud Services – IaaS/PaaS, Autonomous computing, High Availability, Disaster Recovery, Replication, Business Continuity, Backup and Recovery, Product Management.