Bill Millar has over 40 years’ experience in the IT industry. Currently Bill is a Cloud Delivery Lead for Oracle Database & MySQL delivering training on the Oracle and MySQL Database Administration curriculum. In addition, he has recorded several Streams, DBaaS and Training on Demand videos. Prior to joining Oracle his experience includes several years of mainframe Database Management while serving in the U.S. Air Force. After his military service his focus was with Document Management and Workflow software utilizing Oracle Database as its repository. Bill joined Oracle University in Jul 2009.