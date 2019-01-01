Sangeetha Kuppuswamy is a Solution Engineering Manager at Oracle. She leads a team of Technology Specialists. The team of experts work closely with Account Teams and help propose, demonstrate, and deliver solutions spanning Oracle's Technology portfolio - including on-premises, hybrid, and cloud deployments. Sangeetha was also a global trainer with Oracle Sales Academy and have coached over 1500 Solution Engineers from various countries such as India, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, and South Korea, and has extensive experience in Sales. As an Oracle Women Leadership board member in Austin, she is one of Oracle's voices for women empowerment and was a Vice-president of the Toastmasters club. Hyperactive on LinkedIn, she believes in using the power of social media for good.