Profile

Angela Wall

Principal Solution Architect

Bio

Angela Wall is an Oracle Principal Solution Architect with over 25 years of experience in Information Technology. Angela’s years of experience, combined with her love for learning equip her with the tools to help customers solve business challenges through technology solutions. Angela is known for breaking down complex technologies so that it is easy to understand and apply. Over the years Angela has been awarded with numerous awards, including Solution Architect of the Year. In addition to helping customers, Angela is also heavily involved in mentoring the next generation of technologists and helping them to further develop not only their technical skills, but presentation and speaking skills as well. Angela has a B.S. degree in Computer Science from DeVry University, is a member of Toastmasters, Inc. and has a teenage daughter. In her spare time Angela enjoys roller skating, speaking, singing and doing voice over work.

Courses

Oracle Autonomous Database Administration

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Architect Professional

