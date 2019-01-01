Profile

Michelle Malcher

Senior Principal Product Manager

Bio

Michelle has over 25+ years of database and security experience. She has worked in very large enterprise environments implementing Oracle data and security solutions. She has gained industry expertise from working on teams in financial, manufacturing and risk management and uses this experience to develop practical use cases and demo applications inside of Oracle. She has traveled the world speaking about the Oracle Database new features, security and high availability options. She has written several technical books such as Pro Oracle Database 18c Administration, DBA Transformations, Oracle Data Integration and Oracle Database Administration for Microsoft SQL Server DBAs as well as technical author for Performance Tuning Tips and Techniques and many others.

Courses

Oracle Autonomous Database Administration

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Architect Professional

