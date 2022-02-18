About this Course

Beginner Level

This course is suitable for those new to DevOps assuming basic IT literacy, and also those looking to increase their current knowledge of DevOps.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • The essential characteristics of DevOps including building a culture of shared responsibility, transparency, and embracing failure.

  • The importance of Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery, Infrastructure as Code, Test Driven Development, Behavior Driven Development.

  • Essential DevOps concepts: software engineering practices, cloud native microservices, automated continuous deployments, and building resilient code.

  • The organizational impact of DevOps, including breaking down silos, working in cross functional teams, and sharing responsibilities.

Skills you will gain

  • Test-Driven Development
  • CI/CD
  • Behavior-Driven Development
  • Devops
Beginner Level

This course is suitable for those new to DevOps assuming basic IT literacy, and also those looking to increase their current knowledge of DevOps.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Overview of DevOps

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 46 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Thinking DevOps

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 45 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Working DevOps

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 36 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Organizing for DevOps

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 14 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
1 hour to complete

Measuring DevOps

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 20 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

