DevOps skills are in demand! DevOps skills are expected to be one of the fastest-growing skills in the workforce. This course can be a first step in obtaining those skills.
Introduction to DevOps explores DevOps as a cultural movement, including building a business case for DevOps, the essentials of DevOps, and a brief history of DevOps. You will learn new ways of thinking, working, organizing, and measuring to fully gain the benefits of DevOps. You will learn how breaking down silos and organizing developers and operators into single cross-functional teams is necessary for truly adopting DevOps. Having everyone contributing and everyone being responsible for success is at the heart of DevOps. By thinking from a DevOps perspective, you will be able to build better products for your customer. You will view DevOps from a business perspective as well as for becoming a DevOps practitioner. You will see how building a culture of shared responsibility and transparency is the foundation of every high-performing DevOps teams. You will have an opportunity to explore the concepts of infrastructure for Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery. You will be able to use actionable measures that apply directly to decision-making and will ultimately result in continuous improvement. This course is designed for those new to DevOps as well as those looking to increase their current knowledge of DevOps.