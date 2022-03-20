Chevron Left
Back to Introduction to DevOps

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to DevOps by IBM

4.8
stars
388 ratings
113 reviews

About the Course

DevOps skills are in demand! DevOps skills are expected to be one of the fastest-growing skills in the workforce. This course can be a first step in obtaining those skills. Introduction to DevOps explores DevOps as a cultural movement, including building a business case for DevOps, the essentials of DevOps, and a brief history of DevOps. You will learn new ways of thinking, working, organizing, and measuring to fully gain the benefits of DevOps. You will learn how breaking down silos and organizing developers and operators into single cross-functional teams is necessary for truly adopting DevOps. Having everyone contributing and everyone being responsible for success is at the heart of DevOps. By thinking from a DevOps perspective, you will be able to build better products for your customer. You will view DevOps from a business perspective as well as for becoming a DevOps practitioner. You will see how building a culture of shared responsibility and transparency is the foundation of every high-performing DevOps teams. You will have an opportunity to explore the concepts of infrastructure for Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery. You will be able to use actionable measures that apply directly to decision-making and will ultimately result in continuous improvement. This course is designed for those new to DevOps as well as those looking to increase their current knowledge of DevOps....

Top reviews

AA

Mar 11, 2022

It is really a great course toward understanding what DevOps really is. After taking this course, your all perspective of DevOps will change and your mindset will change with a new DevOps thoughts :).

ME

May 25, 2022

The course was very comprehensive and easy to understand. The instructors made sure that they are giving the information in a way that won't make me confused. Thank you so much for this great course!

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 125 Reviews for Introduction to DevOps

By Mihisara K

Mar 20, 2022

I learned a lot from this course. I love the energy in Mr. Rofrano. He's an excellent Instructor. I really appreciate the course. Made learning much easy. Thanks a lot, Coursera.

By Syachin D

Feb 15, 2022

Very interesting and useful course! I would like to see fewer questions about history in the tests, like "who wrote this book". I also think this course is not quite for beginners, maybe you should also make a note about this on the course description

By Adeyinka O

Feb 20, 2022

Can't wait to undertake any other course facilitated by this instructor. The presentation is fantastic, deep, and all-inclusive, and you're just buried into it and never wanting to take a break.

By Samuel A B

Apr 21, 2022

Exceptional. Thank you for sharing this wonderful and insightful knowledge with me. I hope to apply these principles not only in my organization but in every aspect of my life.

By Savio J S E

Jan 26, 2022

It was a fabulous course and all thanks to the passionate trainer John Rofrano.

By Fadhil A

May 8, 2022

I would highly recommend this course to everyone working in tech. Regardless of one's career. This course is not just about tools or technologies, it is about work practice and culture; The Culture of DevOps, taking this course has helped me in getting a better knowledge of many thing, It has helped open my mind to what DevOps actually is ad how the culture if applied correctly could be used to improve business and work.

Being an Engineer in Operations, I was able to relate with almost everything in this course, and I certainly understand and have an insight into Knowledge that I never thought of before.

This course would be beneficial to everyone in tech.

By Afraz M

Apr 16, 2022

A person could have outstanding and extraordinary athletic predispositions (genetics, talent, etc.) yet in today's climate, that alone is insufficient. Without adequate instruction (e.g. coaching, resources), the athlete in question will most likely not be competitive in practice!

The IBM DevOps/Agile series of lectures will save you a preposterous amount of time in understanding a very misunderstood topic. I am always grateful to have the opportunity to learn under people who understand so much their subject matter.

By Sipiwo R

Feb 28, 2022

John Rofrano is an Excellent Instructor, Thanks to the IBM and the Team for all their hard work, I'm eternally grateful. I'm 47 years old, and when I was in University there was never a course on Software Development, so I couldn't study IT. But I've always had great ideas for software and I've always dreamt of creating my own Software development company. But where would I even start? So I'm truly grateful for this work you guys have done. Thank You.

By francisco l m

Apr 28, 2022

I really loved the course. The content is well structured and organized, the instructor has a way of explaining content in such an amazing, funny and engaging way.

I am confident to keep on learning about this cultural change "DevOps" that is impacting the way organizations build and deploy software. And most of the things I learned can be used in may other domains

By Jermaine T

Apr 27, 2022

I enjoyed the course. I really urge students to take their time and don't try to rush throught the course. Let every piece of information sink in, and engage in the discussion modules to really reflect and write on these topics.

By Sisanda A M

Mar 6, 2022

Very Insightful and informative. Great for beginners but i would recommend you take the foundational course first just to learn the terminoogy as well as the core fundamental principles of DevOps and Software Engineering.

By Dmitrii P

Mar 13, 2022

A very good course, introducing the domain of DevOps. Some quiz questions are a little bit useless - I mean, you'll probably forget the people-icons of DevOps and the books they wrote, unless get a closer look to them.

By Hessam A

Feb 7, 2022

Hi there, I am Hessam, and work since 2002 in IT era. This course is great, and very well organized, I could suggest to anyone, who are worl as devops or wants to become devops, it is fundemantal for to be DevOps!

By Haowei W

Apr 6, 2022

After this course, I have a clear view of DevOps. Important principles mentioned in the course will gradually change my work style and enhance my productivity. This is not less important than programming skills!

By Joel D

Apr 4, 2022

This was a great introductory course! I really enjoyed the narration of the entire course, I felt like the narrator really put his all into it. I think his passion for the topic really helped me stay interested.

By Ali A

Mar 12, 2022

It is really a great course toward understanding what DevOps really is. After taking this course, your all perspective of DevOps will change and your mindset will change with a new DevOps thoughts :).

By Michael E

May 26, 2022

The course was very comprehensive and easy to understand. The instructors made sure that they are giving the information in a way that won't make me confused. Thank you so much for this great course!

By Alfredo L C

Mar 22, 2022

I​t´s a great course!!!. Very happy to take it!!! You´ll learn a lot. Also, it has rich stories taken from the real IT industry to illustrate precisely the theory concepts. Thank you very much!!!.

By Muhammad S

May 9, 2022

It is a really mind opening course and teaches us the value of culture in an organization by providing different methods and approaches and introducing a cross-functional team culture.

By Tom L

Mar 14, 2022

Highly informative and easy to watch because of the obvious expert knowledge shown by the instructor. HIs knowledge sharing and emphasizing the important items was inspiring.

By Beth L

Jan 28, 2022

I learned a lot in this informative and engaging course. I love the way Mr. Rofrano makes complex information easy to understand and how his energy inspires you to learn more.

By Bharath M

Feb 25, 2022

It was pleasent experience and was able to undertand all the key points of Devops as this course was explained very well with examples, really loved. Thanks a lot Coursera.

By Justin M

Apr 1, 2022

R​eally enjoyed this course. The instructor was great at setting a foundation for what DevOps is, how its implemented, and how its used to create a cross functioning team.

By Tanim I

Feb 19, 2022

This course is very effective to leran about the fundamental knowledge of DevOps. I have enjoyed the course and the instructor John Rofrano presented this course nicely.

By Alessandra A

Mar 31, 2022

V​ery informational and a great introduction course. The teacher is great! All the information was presented in an easy-to-digest format that made it easy to learn.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder