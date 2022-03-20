AA
Mar 11, 2022
It is really a great course toward understanding what DevOps really is. After taking this course, your all perspective of DevOps will change and your mindset will change with a new DevOps thoughts :).
ME
May 25, 2022
The course was very comprehensive and easy to understand. The instructors made sure that they are giving the information in a way that won't make me confused. Thank you so much for this great course!
By Mihisara K•
Mar 20, 2022
I learned a lot from this course. I love the energy in Mr. Rofrano. He's an excellent Instructor. I really appreciate the course. Made learning much easy. Thanks a lot, Coursera.
By Syachin D•
Feb 15, 2022
Very interesting and useful course! I would like to see fewer questions about history in the tests, like "who wrote this book". I also think this course is not quite for beginners, maybe you should also make a note about this on the course description
By Adeyinka O•
Feb 20, 2022
Can't wait to undertake any other course facilitated by this instructor. The presentation is fantastic, deep, and all-inclusive, and you're just buried into it and never wanting to take a break.
By Samuel A B•
Apr 21, 2022
Exceptional. Thank you for sharing this wonderful and insightful knowledge with me. I hope to apply these principles not only in my organization but in every aspect of my life.
By Savio J S E•
Jan 26, 2022
It was a fabulous course and all thanks to the passionate trainer John Rofrano.
By Fadhil A•
May 8, 2022
I would highly recommend this course to everyone working in tech. Regardless of one's career. This course is not just about tools or technologies, it is about work practice and culture; The Culture of DevOps, taking this course has helped me in getting a better knowledge of many thing, It has helped open my mind to what DevOps actually is ad how the culture if applied correctly could be used to improve business and work.
Being an Engineer in Operations, I was able to relate with almost everything in this course, and I certainly understand and have an insight into Knowledge that I never thought of before.
This course would be beneficial to everyone in tech.
By Afraz M•
Apr 16, 2022
A person could have outstanding and extraordinary athletic predispositions (genetics, talent, etc.) yet in today's climate, that alone is insufficient. Without adequate instruction (e.g. coaching, resources), the athlete in question will most likely not be competitive in practice!
The IBM DevOps/Agile series of lectures will save you a preposterous amount of time in understanding a very misunderstood topic. I am always grateful to have the opportunity to learn under people who understand so much their subject matter.
By Sipiwo R•
Feb 28, 2022
John Rofrano is an Excellent Instructor, Thanks to the IBM and the Team for all their hard work, I'm eternally grateful. I'm 47 years old, and when I was in University there was never a course on Software Development, so I couldn't study IT. But I've always had great ideas for software and I've always dreamt of creating my own Software development company. But where would I even start? So I'm truly grateful for this work you guys have done. Thank You.
By francisco l m•
Apr 28, 2022
I really loved the course. The content is well structured and organized, the instructor has a way of explaining content in such an amazing, funny and engaging way.
I am confident to keep on learning about this cultural change "DevOps" that is impacting the way organizations build and deploy software. And most of the things I learned can be used in may other domains
By Jermaine T•
Apr 27, 2022
I enjoyed the course. I really urge students to take their time and don't try to rush throught the course. Let every piece of information sink in, and engage in the discussion modules to really reflect and write on these topics.
By Sisanda A M•
Mar 6, 2022
Very Insightful and informative. Great for beginners but i would recommend you take the foundational course first just to learn the terminoogy as well as the core fundamental principles of DevOps and Software Engineering.
By Dmitrii P•
Mar 13, 2022
A very good course, introducing the domain of DevOps. Some quiz questions are a little bit useless - I mean, you'll probably forget the people-icons of DevOps and the books they wrote, unless get a closer look to them.
By Hessam A•
Feb 7, 2022
Hi there, I am Hessam, and work since 2002 in IT era. This course is great, and very well organized, I could suggest to anyone, who are worl as devops or wants to become devops, it is fundemantal for to be DevOps!
By Haowei W•
Apr 6, 2022
After this course, I have a clear view of DevOps. Important principles mentioned in the course will gradually change my work style and enhance my productivity. This is not less important than programming skills!
By Joel D•
Apr 4, 2022
This was a great introductory course! I really enjoyed the narration of the entire course, I felt like the narrator really put his all into it. I think his passion for the topic really helped me stay interested.
By Ali A•
Mar 12, 2022
By Alfredo L C•
Mar 22, 2022
It´s a great course!!!. Very happy to take it!!! You´ll learn a lot. Also, it has rich stories taken from the real IT industry to illustrate precisely the theory concepts. Thank you very much!!!.
By Muhammad S•
May 9, 2022
It is a really mind opening course and teaches us the value of culture in an organization by providing different methods and approaches and introducing a cross-functional team culture.
By Tom L•
Mar 14, 2022
Highly informative and easy to watch because of the obvious expert knowledge shown by the instructor. HIs knowledge sharing and emphasizing the important items was inspiring.
By Beth L•
Jan 28, 2022
I learned a lot in this informative and engaging course. I love the way Mr. Rofrano makes complex information easy to understand and how his energy inspires you to learn more.
By Bharath M•
Feb 25, 2022
It was pleasent experience and was able to undertand all the key points of Devops as this course was explained very well with examples, really loved. Thanks a lot Coursera.
By Justin M•
Apr 1, 2022
Really enjoyed this course. The instructor was great at setting a foundation for what DevOps is, how its implemented, and how its used to create a cross functioning team.
By Tanim I•
Feb 19, 2022
This course is very effective to leran about the fundamental knowledge of DevOps. I have enjoyed the course and the instructor John Rofrano presented this course nicely.
By Alessandra A•
Mar 31, 2022
Very informational and a great introduction course. The teacher is great! All the information was presented in an easy-to-digest format that made it easy to learn.