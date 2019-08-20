This course gives you the basic foundational principles of DevOps with a particular focus on culture and the DevOps mindset. We’ll learn about how DevOps is grounded in lean principles, and how it can help improve collaboration between developers and operations team members. We'll learn about ideas regarding systems thinking, feedback loops, continuous improvement, loosely coupled architecture and teams, managing risk, and dealing with unplanned work. We’ll learn about strategies to manage work, monitor it, keep it organized, and maintain a high level of quality by following key DevOps principles. We’ll also discuss various organizational models and structures that are used by companies in their DevOps transformations. You’ll learn about value stream mapping, and ensuring continuous workflow. Ultimately, we'll learn key ideas and tactics that you can employ at your own organizations to improve both time-to-market and increase the value delivered for your customers, no matter your product line or industry.
Introducing DevOps Concepts
In this module, you'll be able to define DevOps and discuss major DevOps principles. You'll be able to explain improvement Kata, the A3 problem solving method, and the Westrum Typology for Improving Organizational Culture. You'll be able to apply DevOps principles or tactics to improve organizational culture and shift to a focus on outcomes rather than outputs.
Working With DevOps Mindset
In this module, you'll be able to discuss how loosely coupled architecture can help facilitate high-performing organizations. You'll be able to identify the importance of iteration and strategies for managing risk and workloads in a DevOps environment. You'll be able to identify and implement tactics for managing unplanned work. You'll be able to confidently debunk two common myths of software development and apply ways to manage and surface work in process in a DevOps environment.
Keeping Work Organized With DevOps
In this module, you'll be able to apply some strategies to manage the work within a DevOps culture. You'll be able to discuss how best to use incident reviews. You'll be able to identify and explain different organizational structures typically used in DevOps to manage work, as well as their pros and cons.
Using DevOps to Speed Up Time to Market
In this module, you'll be able to talk about specific strategies around increasing time to market. You'll be able to discuss how to design accelerated feedback loops to improve development speed. You'll be able to define elements of the CI/CI pipeline such as, continuous delivery, configuration management, continuous integration and testing. You will be able to create a value stream map and discuss continuous flow.
This is an amazing series of talks by Courney Kissler! This has changed my entire prospective of how i look DevOps today.
The insight and recommend KPI and approach how to manage and switch from traditional IT silos to joint the team and change the work culture is so powerful.
Class is well organized and lectures are very clear and useful. Peer Review assignment requires more work and perhaps include a video lecture on it. I would recommend taking this class.
It gives you a strong fundemental knowledge about DevOps. If you are a complete beginner or want to improve your knowledge about the Philosopy behind the DevOps I strongly suggest this course!
