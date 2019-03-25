NI
Apr 25, 2021
This course opening up my mind on the importance of DevOps in IT enviroment. It gives me good understanding on how to approach DevOps as culture transformation programme in my current organization
AE
Nov 15, 2021
It gives you a strong fundemental knowledge about DevOps. If you are a complete beginner or want to improve your knowledge about the Philosopy behind the DevOps I strongly suggest this course!
By Ally M•
Mar 25, 2019
Great introduction to DevOps - you don't need to be a technical person to complete this course and understand the principles and benefit a DevOps mindset and approach can bring.
Lecturer is clear, succinct and uses real-life examples from her career to illustrate key concepts.
By Jennifer E•
Jun 10, 2020
The course content is great. The instructor has real-world experience that's relevant, and she incorporates information about how to transition organizations. The (very) bad part of the course is that the final project is peer-reviewed. I had to extend my course timeline because no one reviewed my final project in the week it was submitted/due. Then I had to resubmit my final project because the initial reviewers marked me as missing half the assignment, though it was complete. And when it was re-reviewed by other learners, I got a decent grade but they still marked me down as missing things that were whole pages in the presentation. There is apparently no recourse for dealing with this, either, other than to resubmit your assignment and hope for better, more honest reviewers. There apparently isn't an instructor monitoring what happens or remediating issues from the peer reviews. You either get good reviewers and an accurate grade...or you don't.
By Nicolás R M•
May 6, 2019
Having the oportunity to learn from a well devops experienced teacher, gives you the idea of how much real impact organization culture can boost organization performance. The assigments are oriented in order to take real actions to transform your team and leader mindset. This is the most powerful of the course. Also, lessons are well structured so you never get lost about any concept.
By Prasad N•
Aug 30, 2019
One of the best courses I have ever attended. The course focuses on culture, mindset with good examples unlike other which says DevOps as technology. Here the instructor has done very good job with examples.
I would request her to take Infra as A Code which will be useful.
By Lochan M•
Apr 4, 2020
The course assignments are never completed as they completely depends on other feedback.
By C P B•
May 22, 2019
The course was great it answered questions I had about DevOps and provide a good guideline and references to work with.
the assignments were good and cemented the learning undertaken.
By Kirill M•
Feb 24, 2020
Primary course target audience is within one's company management level, it may be beneficial at DevOps engineering level to understand the big picture only. It does not focus on technical implementation and tools as such which many people may be looking for in such a course. This should be clear from course name and description though. Anyway beware of that before you enroll.
The course introduces learners to a wide range of DevOps practices, although practical application is hardly covered. There are a couple of good excersises helping to put those concepts into practical perspective, but it does not go beyond writing up presentation to top management.
Last exercise requires completion of Value stream mapping which is introduced as a general idea without actual information on its application in practical terms. This applies to other DevOps practices. I coped with that part because I completed offline class on Lean a long time ago, but others may have to do their homework on finding related information on the Internet to figure out how to complete it in practice.
One of the biggest challenges one faces when introducing anything discussed in this course is actual transformation of organizational culture and winning colleagues' support. This has to be discussed somehow within such a course, I believe. There are a number of other challenges implementing such practices one has to be aware of, but tutor mostly focuses on her own success stories rather then talking about those things. This is where course can be improved a lot.
By Ibrahim A•
Apr 7, 2020
Excellent course. Rich of real-life examples that can help in understanding the DevOps principles and best practices. Highly recommended for IT leaders and management.
By Cláudio A d S•
Feb 27, 2020
The course shows that DevOps is much more than just tools and automation. It' s an excelent introductory course. I liked the cases from the instructor's professional experience in industry and the given references for further reading. I do recommend this course.
By Sam H•
Oct 13, 2019
Being new to DevOps, I found this course really interesting and challenging. I've got a really good basic understanding and have gone on to read The Phoenix Project, which showed it all working in practice.
By Dharma K•
Jul 22, 2021
Class is well organized and lectures are very clear and useful. Peer Review assignment requires more work and perhaps include a video lecture on it. I would recommend taking this class.
By Amit B•
Jun 23, 2021
This is a wonderful course on DevOps, it helped me to understand the DevOps principals and best practices. It helps to understand how DevOps can be adopted in an organizations.
By Stevanus S•
Jan 1, 2021
Great introduction to the principles and practices of DevOps. However, the contents are more relevant and useful for leaders and management than actual developers.
By Alejandro M•
Aug 21, 2019
The insight and recommend KPI and approach how to manage and switch from traditional IT silos to joint the team and change the work culture is so powerful.
By Yuri S e S•
Apr 11, 2020
Great content and Courtney is passionate for what she does and likes to share her knowledge. Very interesting course.
By Jeff M•
Dec 31, 2018
Excellent and timely course for anyone involved in software engineering and contributing to delivering product.
By Kristian H•
May 28, 2020
Exploring DevOps mainly from a leadership rather than an IT perspective, the course should be extremely beneficial for virtually everyone in business. It is well-organised and clearly structured, with the included assignments effectively deepening your learning. Even if you're not technically involved in development but have experience in digital projects (for instance, interacting with development, QA, and cybersecurity teams), you will be able to follow the course and relate to it easily. With DevOps' focus on creating value for the customer as well as experimentation and iteration with quick feedback loops, there are clear parallels to design thinking. I also enjoyed the energetic delivery of Courtney Kissler-Hawkins; she's clearly a passionate advocate of DevOps.
By Bruno X•
Mar 22, 2022
This course drives me through DevOps and helps me to understand all my Lean knowledge from Industry applying in Software companies.
I really do recommend you to do this course, especially if you already know about Lean, problem solving and are passionate about culture change. This course will aggregate to your career
Take it seriously, took notes, and push the activities in a real scenario, which also may help you to absolve the best here.
Thanks, Courtney Kissler to share with us!
By ALIAKSEI D•
Mar 2, 2021
Must-have course for everyone who wants to deep-dive into what DevOps Methodology really is and shape their new/current knowledge into solid structure. Courtney Kissler made a great job in delivering priceless information in an easy to comprehend format. Unlike in many other courses, Tasks and Assignments in this course really make you think and practice the theory, so at the end of they day you can come out with real templates for your Organization.
By Shiny V•
Mar 30, 2021
The course is well defined and explained by the trainer in a lucid manner making the concepts easier to grasp. Practical applicability and perceivable results based on the personal experiences shared by the trainer enhance and add immense value to the overall course. There is an incredible clarity in the material, that follows a logical sequence of topics culminating in action points that can help the learner implement them.
By Pedro C•
Mar 25, 2022
Great course, nice video contents and lessons.Detailed info on DevOps Principles and Practices mapped with real life examples from Courtney's vast experience that help to consolidate the subjects. Awesome tool to have deeper insights on DevOps concepts, to help with DevOps adoption and to advocate for DevOps on all levels: from Developers to Board members.
By Shudarshon C•
Jun 29, 2020
One of the best course that I have taken ever! A must do course for those who are struggling to implement DevOps practice at the organization they are involved with. Course contents are very specific and to the point. I would highly suggest taking this course! You will benefit a lot if you a little bit experience of doing #devops
By Chippy S R•
Sep 24, 2020
one of the best courses I enrolled in Coursera. The way of presentation coupled with real-life experiences of the instructor was the major takeaway from the Coursera. I recommend this course to all the beginners out there who want to know more about DevOps and the way it is to be scaled across one's organization.
By nanthanster•
Jan 19, 2022
Course has put a strong foundation on DevOps principles and practices. The tutor is very knowledgeable and able to share the details with work experience. It is very good start for someone look to implement DevOps culture into any project/team also this course will be a guide to achieve so.
By Rajiv P M•
Mar 5, 2021
DevOps teams think in terms of competencies of both developmental and operational skills. It’s the developer's responsibility to ensure the health of running services. if you build it, you run it.
Truly it’s a culture and mindset. Explained very well with many use cases. Recommended.