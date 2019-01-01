Courtney is the Vice President of Digital Platform Engineering at Nike. Her teams are accountable for building a re-usable seamless platform to power Nike Direct to Consumer experiences. She is leading the teams accountable for core commerce services, user services, consumer data engineering and global retail solutions. Prior to that, Courtney was the VP of Retail Technology at Starbucks. She was accountable for the global POS and retail store technology experiences. Prior to Starbucks, Courtney spent 14 years at Nordstrom with her last role being the Vice President of E-Commerce and Store technologies where she drove a technological transformation essential for outpacing the demands of today’s Omnichannel consumers. She was accountable for program management, delivery, and support for all customer facing technologies including in-store, Web, and mobile touch points. Courtney joined Nordstrom as a security engineer in 2002 and held a variety of leadership roles across the technology organization. Courtney is a graduate of Eastern Washington University with a B.S. in Computer Information Systems and worked at two startups, CyberSafe and WorldStream Communications, prior to joining Nordstrom.