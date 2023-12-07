DevOps is a combination of software development (Dev) and operations (Ops). It is defined as a software engineering methodology that aims to integrate the work of development teams and operations teams by facilitating a culture of collaboration and shared responsibility.
Google Cloud DevOps Fundamentals
What you'll learn
Explore the concepts of CI/CD Overview, Cloud Code, and Build with CI/CD
Explore the concepts of Networking, Monitoring and Logging with the concepts of Containers & Kubernetes
Explore the concepts of Security in Google Cloud, IAM, NAT, and IAP with the concepts of Compliance Management Services
There are 3 modules in this course
Welcome to Week 1 of Data Governance with Databricks course. This week, you will learn about Course Introduction and concepts of CI/CD Overview, Cloud Code and Build. Additionally, you will learn about the concepts of concepts of Google Cloud with CI/CD.
This week, we learn about the the concepts of Networking and Monitoring in Google Cloud Platform. We will also learn about the concepts of Logging, Containers & Kubernetes in GCP.
This week, we will learn about concepts of Security in Google Cloud Platform inclduing IAM, NAT, and IAP Services. We will also learn how to implement Compliance Management with Security Manager and Cloud Key Management Service.
