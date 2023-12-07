Whizlabs
Google Cloud DevOps Fundamentals
Whizlabs

Google Cloud DevOps Fundamentals

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Whizlabs Instructor

Instructor: Whizlabs Instructor

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level

Recommended experience

6 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Explore the concepts of CI/CD Overview, Cloud Code, and Build with CI/CD

  • Explore the concepts of Networking, Monitoring and Logging with the concepts of Containers & Kubernetes

  • Explore the concepts of Security in Google Cloud, IAM, NAT, and IAP with the concepts of Compliance Management Services

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

December 2023

Assessments

9 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 3 modules in this course

Welcome to Week 1 of Data Governance with Databricks course. This week, you will learn about Course Introduction and concepts of CI/CD Overview, Cloud Code and Build. Additionally, you will learn about the concepts of concepts of Google Cloud with CI/CD.

What's included

8 videos2 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt

This week, we learn about the the concepts of Networking and Monitoring in Google Cloud Platform. We will also learn about the concepts of Logging, Containers & Kubernetes in GCP.

What's included

13 videos1 reading3 quizzes

This week, we will learn about concepts of Security in Google Cloud Platform inclduing IAM, NAT, and IAP Services. We will also learn how to implement Compliance Management with Security Manager and Cloud Key Management Service.

What's included

12 videos2 readings3 quizzes

Instructor

Whizlabs Instructor
Whizlabs
54 Courses29,075 learners

Offered by

Whizlabs

Recommended if you're interested in Cloud Computing

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Cloud Computing? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions