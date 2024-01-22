In the "Google Cloud DevOps Fundamentals" course, you will immerse yourself in the world of DevOps, starting from its principles and benefits to the hands-on application of these concepts in the Google Cloud Platform (GCP) environment. This course is meticulously structured into two key modules that guide you through a journey from understanding DevOps to managing DevOps pipelines effectively.
Manage Continuous Integration with Cloud Build, and deploy applications using Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) and Google Cloud Deployment Manager.
Configure and manage Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) pipelines using Cloud Build.
This module acts as a stepping stone into the world of DevOps and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Here, you'll become familiar with the fundamental principles and benefits of DevOps, understand the DevOps lifecycle, and learn about the array of DevOps services provided by GCP. As we move further into the module, you'll be guided through the process of setting up a development environment on GCP, using Cloud Source Repositories for version control, and handling Continuous Integration with Cloud Build. We wrap up the module by discussing how to containerize and deploy applications using Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) and Google Cloud Deployment Manager.
In this module, we delve into the practical aspect of configuring and managing Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) pipelines using Cloud Build. You'll learn about automating testing and quality assurance processes and managing different deployment strategies on GKE. We then shift our focus to release orchestration and management using Cloud Run and Cloud Functions. In the latter part of this module, you'll be introduced to effective techniques for monitoring, logging, and error handling with Stackdriver. The module concludes with a deep dive into the best practices for implementing DevOps on GCP, along with real-world case studies to help you understand how these practices are put into action.
