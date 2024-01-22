Board Infinity
Google Cloud DevOps Fundamentals
Board Infinity

Google Cloud DevOps Fundamentals

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Board Infinity

Instructor: Board Infinity

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

8 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Manage Continuous Integration with Cloud Build, and deploy applications using Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) and Google Cloud Deployment Manager.

  • Configure and manage Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) pipelines using Cloud Build.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

6 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 2 modules in this course

This module acts as a stepping stone into the world of DevOps and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Here, you'll become familiar with the fundamental principles and benefits of DevOps, understand the DevOps lifecycle, and learn about the array of DevOps services provided by GCP. As we move further into the module, you'll be guided through the process of setting up a development environment on GCP, using Cloud Source Repositories for version control, and handling Continuous Integration with Cloud Build. We wrap up the module by discussing how to containerize and deploy applications using Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) and Google Cloud Deployment Manager.

What's included

10 videos4 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt

In this module, we delve into the practical aspect of configuring and managing Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) pipelines using Cloud Build. You'll learn about automating testing and quality assurance processes and managing different deployment strategies on GKE. We then shift our focus to release orchestration and management using Cloud Run and Cloud Functions. In the latter part of this module, you'll be introduced to effective techniques for monitoring, logging, and error handling with Stackdriver. The module concludes with a deep dive into the best practices for implementing DevOps on GCP, along with real-world case studies to help you understand how these practices are put into action.

What's included

8 videos3 readings3 quizzes

Instructor

Board Infinity
Board Infinity
60 Courses70,658 learners

Offered by

Board Infinity

Recommended if you're interested in Mobile and Web Development

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Mobile and Web Development? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions