Information Security Analyst: Salary and Job Outlook

As data breaches and cyberattacks become more common, information security analysts are in high demand. Information security analysts protect a company’s electronic data and ensure computer systems aren’t vulnerable to attacks.
Information security analysts, sometimes called information security managers, protect sensitive information from hackers and data breaches. Organizations, large and small, depend on information security analysts to defend their data from high-tech invasions.
If you’re interested in technology and how to protect systems from cyber attacks, an information security analyst can be an attractive career. As high-tech criminals become more advanced, information security professionals are in demand.
An information security analyst’s job is to keep a computer system secure and free of vulnerabilities. They analyze risks and take preventive actions, such as installing firewalls and data encryption software, and they are sometimes responsible for taking the lead when a security breach occurs.
As technology changes rapidly, organizations need to keep current with security measures. An information security analyst keeps abreast of changes or threat alerts and takes steps to reduce system vulnerability.
Information security analysts should maintain a disaster recovery plan if a breach occurs. They need to keep current with operating systems and their vulnerabilities.
According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the employment rate is expected to grow 35 percent for information security analysts throughout 2031, primarily as workers retire or leave the workforce for other reasons.
Additionally, as cybersecurity requirements increase, more analysts will be needed.
When you’re ready to launch a career in information security, you’ll find various job titles and salaries. Some of the more common titles include:
IT security engineer
Average annual salary (Glassdoor.com): $96,972 [1]
IT security engineers design and build systems to secure information stored in electronic devices. They identify security risks and develop plans to eliminate threats.
Security systems administrator
Average annual salary (glassdoor.com): $56,697 [2]
As a security administrator, you must ensure secure sensitive information and monitor systems for performance and security. You’ll troubleshoot any issues that arise and ensure networks are secure.
Information assurance manager
Average annual salary (glassdoor.com): $86,067 [3]
Information assurance managers are responsible for securing electronic information systems. The position typically requires a bachelor’s degree in computer science or a related field.
Cloud security architect
Average annual salary (glassdoor.com): $124,497 [4]
A cloud security architect designs security systems and oversees security awareness programs. They perform testing and respond to security breaches.
Employers look for communication and analytical skills in prospective candidates wanting to pursue a career as an information security analyst. You should also have the following technical skills and knowledge:
Security architecture: Experience with computer architecture is critical for securing computer systems and building protection measures.
Framework: Another essential component of information security architecture is the framework. Python, Cisco, and Linux are all examples of frameworks you should know.
Incidence response: Not all information security analysts respond to incidents, but it’s good to know response details should you someday need them.
Hacking: Information security analysts must understand hacking to prevent attacks and protest computer systems.
The typical path to an information security analyst career is obtaining a bachelor’s degree in computer science or a closely related discipline. Many employers prefer candidates who have completed an undergraduate degree. Earning a graduate degree in cybersecurity can boost your resume, and you can gain work experience.
Some employers may accept a candidate with a high school diploma and certification.
Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) are among the certifications.
To qualify for CISSP certification, you’ll need five years of paid full-time work and sit for a six-hour exam. College graduates can have the work requirement waived. You will need to pay an annual fee to remain certified.
The certification for Ethical Hacker requires two years of experience and passage of a four-hour proctored exam.
For an entry-level job, your experience can include work in a related field. Certifications can also qualify you for an entry-level position. An acceptable certificate for starting a career in cybersecurity is the CompTIA Security +, which provides basic security knowledge.
Other certifications in information security analysis are available along with the CISSP and CEH. Take a look at some of the options.
Cyber Security Analyst (CySA+): The exam for CySA+ has no prerequisites. Having four years of experience in information security or a closely related field is recommended.
Certified in Risk and Information System Control (CRISC): To sit for this exam, you’ll need three years of experience. To receive certification, you’ll need to pass the exam and submit an application with the appropriate fee.
Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA): To qualify for certification, you’ll need five years of experience and to pass the exam. You'll pay an application fee and an exam fee.
If you’re ready to learn about a career in information security, you can take certificate courses to familiarize yourself with the position. Some courses can be completed in hours, while others can take months.
Introduction to Cybersecurity and Risk Management offered by UCI Division of Continuing Education is a three-tiered course that takes approximately three months to complete. You’ll learn foundational concepts and complete a series of case studies.
specialization
Gain Skills in Cybersecurity and Risk Management. The three interconnected courses in this specialization cover security governance and compliance strategies, foundational risk management techniques, as well as personnel and third-party security measures.
4.7
(123 ratings)
5,374 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 3 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Security Analyst Fundamentals offered by IBM is a beginner certificate course that takes approximately four months to complete. The course teaches the concepts of digital forensics.
specialization
Launch your career in Cybersecurity.. Acquire the knowledge you need to work as a Cybersecurity Analyst.
4.8
(708 ratings)
8,235 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 4 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
threat intelligence, Digital Forensics, Data Breach, cybersecurity analyst, Computer Security Incident Management, scripting, forensics, Penetration Test, Cybersecurity, Application Security, network defensive tactics, security analyst, cyber attack, Breach (Security Exploit)
To learn the basics of business security, taking Introduction to Cybersecurity for Business offered by the University of Colorado system can be a great start. The first of four segments in this course can be completed in approximately 12 hours.
course
The world runs computers. From small to large businesses, from the CEO down to level 1 support staff, everyone uses computers. This course is designed to ...
4.7
(966 ratings)
41,271 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Cybersecurity, Information Security (INFOSEC), Risk Assessment, Attack Surface
A certificate course allows you to work at your own pace from home and can add value to your resume. Many are free, and you can begin learning as soon as you enroll.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.